BOONE — Fighting until the end, the Appalachian State University Mountaineers Women’s Basketball team fell to the South Alabama Cougars, 66-63 on Friday, Jan. 15 at home.
The Mountaineers went into the game with a 5-5 record, going 2-2 in the Sun Belt Conference.
Both teams relied on high-percentage shots early, consistently driving into the basket. Tied at 8-8 after five minutes, it was Lainey Gosnell and South Alabama’s Jaylen Mallard keeping their respective teams afloat, each chipping in with six points.
When the buzzer sounded to end the first quarter, the game was tied at 17, despite the Jaguars having a shooting percentage nearly twice as good as the Mountaineers’. Undoing their efforts was the six turnovers, twice as many as App.
The Mountaineers’ offense skidded to a halt in the second quarter, going four minutes without scoring a field goal. Meanwhile, the Jaguars kept charging inside for a 9-0 run to build a 34-21 lead with three minutes left in the half.
The run was just part of the Mountaineers crumbling in the second half. When Tierra Wilson made it an eight-point game with 40 seconds left in the half, the Mountaineers had taken twice as many shots as the Jaguars, but had made one less.
A South Alabama scoring drought at the end of the first half kept the Mountaineers from being down by more, but still they trailed 36-28.
It only took 20 seconds of the second half for Wilson to rain a three, hitting another one a minute later to cut the Jaguars lead to two. However, the stop-start nature of the Mountaineers’ scoring continued as another long stretch without a field goal showed up in the third quarter. Dane Bertolina had the clutch moment of the night at the end of the period, draining a deep three with a defender in her face to beat the buzzer.
Thanks to Bertolina’s second bucket of the night, the Mountaineers headed into the fourth down 46-44.
At halftime, the Jaguars had a narrow, 18-16 rebounding advantage, and finished with only one more board that the Mountaineers. However, Mountaineers Head Coach Angel Elderking pointed to her team’s board presence a key factor in the loss.
Gosnell said she and other post players have to take ownership and make changes to be better on the boards, while Pre Stanley said the entire team has to take ownership, saying “we're all on the floor together.”
Even though they were keeping it close, the Mountaineers struggled to get over the hump and into the lead. With less than four minutes left, Stanley drove inside to make it a one-point game, only to grab a lead one minute later with a midrange jumper.
However, the brief hope Stanley gave was quickly diminished when the Mountaineers failed to capitalize on the slim lead. Gosnell hit a three as time expired, but the Mountaineers still fell 66-63.
While the loss gave the Mountaineers a loading record on the season at 5-6, App State history was made. Going into the game, Gosnell was only 15 points shy of having 1,000 in her Mountaineer career. Her three at the end of the game gave her 1,000 points exactly, making her the 27th player with 1,000 points in program history.
However, Gosnell downplayed the milestone after the game.
“Not the way I wanted it, and it's not what's important right now,” Gosnell said. “We're on a mission as a team. I think that it feels good, but that's not on our goals right now.”
Elderkin said one of the keys moving forward is for the team to play like their “brand of basketball.”
“We have to muster up some consistency,” Elderkin said. “I think our team is very talented. It's just we're not us all of the time. We go through stretches where we make a ton of mistakes, we don't play our brand of basketball.”
The Mountaineers will have their chance to get back up to .500 only 24 hours later for the second half of the back-to-back series with the Jaguars.
