BOONE — The top team in Sun Belt women’s basketball came to town when the Appalachian State Mountaineers women’s basketball team lost 80-60 to the Troy Trojans on Friday, Jan. 29. The game was the first in a back-to-back series between the teams.
The Mountaineers (8-7) went into the game on a three-game winning streak after wins over South Alabama and a road sweep of Georgia State. Troy was on their own streak of five wins, with their last loss coming at the hands of the Mountaineers on New Year’s Day.
Each team carried with them a player honored as part of the most recent NCAA Starting Five. The award team highlights the five best players in women’s college basketball from the week prior and App’s reigning conference player of the week Pre Stanley and Troy’s Alexus Dye were part of the honors.
After finding themselves down 10-5 in the first, the Mountaineers pulled off a 15-4 run to grab a six-point lead at the end of the first half. A key stat for the lead was the Mountaineers’ three-point shooting. Both teams had shot 7-15 from the field up to that point, but the Mountaineers held a lead at both the free throw line and from beyond the arc.
The Mountaineers continued to live by the three in the second quarter, making as many as the Trojans had even attempted. However, Troy found bounty on the boards, dominating the rebound differential as they kept it close. As the clock ticked past four minutes remaining, Trojans forward Tyasia Moore drained a pair of foul shots to tie the game at 27.
A fast-break layup from Tiyah Johnson gave the Trojans the lead with three minutes left in the half, while the Mountaineers floundered on the other end of the court. Three turnovers in three-and-a-half minutes and no points in the same timeframe had dug a deep hole for the Mountaineers. When Michaela Porter stopped the skid, App found themselves down by six against an opponent with the wind at their back.
Mountaineers guard Faith Alston managed a buzzer-beater three to end the half on a high note, but the scoreboard still sang praises for the Trojans’ 40-34 lead.
Another scoring drought struck the Mountaineers in the third quarter, allowing the Trojans to build their lead up to double-digits. With four minutes left in the quarter, not only did the Trojans lead by 10 on the scoreboard, but they also led by 11 offensive rebounds.
Rebounding was a problem for the Mountaineers throughout the game, with Head Coach Angel Elderkin pointing to revolving lineups and the nature of running a zone scheme. When the final buzzer rang, the Trojans had pulled in 21 more rebounds than the Mountaineers, having an 18-7 advantage on offensive boards. The edge on offensive rebounds was shown in the teams’ second-chance points, Troy had 20 points come from offensive rebounds, while App had only four.
After putting up 22 points in the third quarter, the Trojans just kept rolling, while the Mountaineers still struggled offensively. In the fourth, the Mountaineers shot 26.7 percent from the field, including 2-7 from beyond the arc.
In the game, the Mountaineers had five more turnovers than the Trojans and committed two more fouls. Unable to overcome the ever-growing deficit, the Mountaineers eventually lost 80-60.
With less than 24 hours until the teams’ rematch, Gosnell said Troy is not unstoppable.
“We can play with them, we know we can,” Gosnell said. “It's just, we got to limit our turnovers and limit the rebounding they have.”
