BOONE — With college football right around the corner, USA Today announced their preseason top-25 rankings on Tuesday, Aug. 10, with Appalachian State receiving some recognition.
The rankings are calculated from the results of a poll of 65 FBS-level head coaches. The coaches polled are picked at random and then submit their top-25 rankings.
While Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark was not one of the coaches polled, his team did earn four voting points from the voters after a 9-3 season and a victorious trip to the Myrtle Beach Bowl. While missing out on a spot in the top-25, App still received more votes of confidence than Arkansas, Mississippi State, Marshall and Florida State.
Sitting at the top of the proverbial mountain is Alabama, who received 1,621 points and 63 of the 65 first-place votes. Joining them in the top four are Clemson, Oklahoma — who received the other two first-place votes — and Ohio State.
Chapel Hill was the only North Carolina team to receive a rank, while App's conference opponents Louisiana-Lafayette and Coastal Carolina finished 23rd and 24th, respectively. Coastal and the Ragin' Cajuns are two of the three teams on the Mountaineers' schedule that earned a preseason ranking, with Miami nabbing the 16th spot.
The Mountaineers kick off their season on Thursday, Sept. 2, against East Carolina in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.