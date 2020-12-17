BOONE — As the Appalachian State Mountaineers Men’s Basketball team winds down their non-conference schedule, they dominated the Greensboro College Pride on Thursday, Dec. 17, in a 87-47 blowout.
The 5-2 Mountaineers returned to Boone after being bludgeoned by tenth-ranked Tennessee, 79-38, on Dec. 15. Not only did App lose the game, but they also lost dependable senior Justin Forrest, who suffered a concussion against the Volunteers. Head Coach Dustin Kerns said after the game against the Pride (1-4) that there was no timetable yet for Forrest’s return.
Early in the game, the Pride made it clear they were not in Boone to be an easy win, employing an aggressive, pressing defense and a patient offensive approach. However, the duo of Donovan Gregory and Adrian Delph got the Mountaineers off to a strong start by combining for the team’s opening 11 points. Gregory finished as the game’s top scorer with 18 points on only six shots.
After 10 minutes of play, the Mountaineers only led the visiting minnows 18-14, even with Greensboro shooting less than 30 percent from the field. App would pull away over the next five minutes, building a double-digit lead as they took over the rebounding battle.
The Mountaineers leaned heavily on their size advantage in the game, dominating the glass with 51 rebounds to the Pride’s 29.
“That was the main thing we had stressed coming out of the locker room before the game was to be physical with them, because they don’t really like that,” Forward R.J. Duhart said after the game.
In the final five minutes of the first half, the Mountaineers tightened up their defense, leading to a 19-5 run to end the half. After 20 minutes, Appalachian was up 46-25.
The Mountaineers’ defense had begun to clamp down at the end of the first half, but the second half was where they put the Pride’s offense in vice grips.
“I challenged them to be mature and continue to be great defensively,” Kerns said. “For us to hold them to 22 in the second half was a step as far as maturity goes, because that means we didn’t play the score.”
Throughout the game, App feasted on turnovers. While they only had five less than the Pride, the Mountaineers scored 16 more points off of turnovers throughout the game.
It took more than 10 minutes for Greensboro College to score their fifth point of the half, when Zachary Moser buried a three to make it 63-32. While the Pride’s offense stalled, the Mountaineers kept rolling.
With just over seven minutes left, C.J. Huntley sank a pair of free throws following a Greensboro coach receiving a technical, making it 71-33. By this point, Appalachian had taken and made more than double the number of free throws compared to Greensboro.
As the final buzzer sounded, the Mountaineers’ domination was confirmed by the 87-47 scoreline. After 40 minutes of play, App led for more than 38 minutes, and was never behind.
After the game, Kerns noted the following the day’s game against Columbia International, their second scheduled game in less than 24 hours. Kerns said playing back-to-backs is not supposed to be happening in conference play, but due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on their schedule, it is now something they have to prepare for.
“That was something we at least tried to schedule,” Kerns said. “We never played back-to-back in conference, so let’s at least get a rep at it, especially with so many new guys. We have a lot of young, new faces.”
The Mountaineers will return to the Holmes Convocation Center to play the Rams Friday, Dec. 18.
