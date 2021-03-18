BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After 21 years, the Appalachian State men’s basketball team was back in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 18, where they fell to the Norfolk State Spartans 54-53.
Broadcast live on truTV, the game was the third trip to the Big Dance in program history, with no tournament wins.
Heading into the game, both teams carried similar stats and records, with the matchup considered close by oddsmakers. App (17-12) secured their spot in the tournament by winning the Sun Belt Conference title in an 80-73 win over Georgia State on March 8. Meanwhile, the Spartans (17-17) won the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference final over Morgan State on March 13.
Justin Forrest scored the first points of the game for the Mountaineers, scoring an and-one for a 3-2 lead. App could not keep their lead, going on a four-minute scoring drought as Norfolk went on an 8-0 run. By the end of the game, the Mountaineers would only take the lead three times.
Adrian Delph stopped the skid with a close shot before Michael Almonacy sank a pair of free throws to get the Mountaineers’ offense going.
Norfolk had a problem with fouling all season, and it came to the Mountaineers’ aid less than 10 minutes into the game when James Lewis Jr. benefitted from a J.J. Matthews flagrant foul to drain two free throws. Still, the Mountaineers were struggling to keep pace as they trailed 19-13.
Only a minute later, the Spartans stretched their lead with a 15-0 scoring run.
The Spartans benefitted from guard Jalen Hawkins’ prolific scoring off the bench, with the Junior starting the game perfect from outside the arc and scoring 20 of the Spartans’ first 33 points. Meanwhile, the Mountaineers could not buy a bucket from deep as they started the game 0-15 on three-point attempts. Not helping the Mountaineers’ comeback efforts was their passing struggles, racking up 10 turnovers before the Spartans picked up their second.
With three minutes left in the first half, App trailed 34-35 and had only shot 19.2 percent from the field.
The grim stat lines were all over the Mountaineers’ box score at halftime. Down 36-20, the Mountaineers shot 6-31 from the field and 0-18 on their three-pointer attempts. While they led in rebounding, App had seven less assists and seven more turnovers. The entire team combined to equal Hawkins’ scoring output alone.
"I just told him to trust our reps," Head Coach Dustin Kerns said. "I told them that the shots will fall, just to relax and be confident on the shot and I think at halftime our guys did settle down a little bit."
App finally scored their first three-pointer on their 20th attempt — courtesy of Michael Eads — three-and-a-half minutes into the second half. Minutes later, Almonacy made his first three on his eighth attempt, but App still trailed 41-28. Another three each from Forrest and Delph and a Lewis free throw helped App reel in the Spartans, and suddenly the deficit was down to single-digits with 11 minutes left.
The Mountaineers, who had strung together second-half comebacks in previous games to get to the tournament, were looking for another. The game had gone from a potential blowout at halftime to a six-point game with nine-and-a-half minutes left, thanks to a 16-4 scoring run from the Mountaineers.
While App had found their groove, the Spartans were falling apart. Turnovers and fouls became big contributors to App’s comeback efforts.
Senior Justin Forrest hit the shot the Mountaineers needed. With seven-and-a-half left on the clock, he drained a three to make it a 46-45 lead for the Mountaineers. A minute later, he made another three from deep, Forrest had found his footing.
By that point, the Spartans had more turnovers than field goals, succumbing to a 16-0 scoring run from the Mountaineers. Hawkins snapped skid with a layup for his 24th point of the night, but the Mountaineers still led 51-47 with just over four minutes left.
Hawkins’ score kicked off a small run for the Spartans, as they regained the 52-21 lead with two minutes left. Adrian Delph disagreed with the Spartans’ lead, sinking a pair of free throws to take back the one-point lead with only a minute left.
With hearts pounding all around, Devante Carter was fouled with under 10 seconds left. He made both to take back the lead for the Spartans.
The Mountaineers got the ball with 8.6 seconds left in the game, and their season’s future on the line. Almonacy brought the ball up the court for to take a timeout and set up on final play.
Almonacy took one shot and missed and App corralled the rebound for Forrest to take the final shot. Forrest’s contested shot did not hit the mark, as App fell 54-53.
"I want to first of all, congratulate Norfolk State and Coach (Robert) Jones on a great win and I wish them well in the tournament," Kerns said. "I'm truly proud of how our team fought back, and certainly that's March Madness. There's heartbreak, there's buzzer beaters. That's why everybody loves it."
After the heartbreaking loss, many Mountaineers wore their hearts on their sleeves as their opponents celebrated. Forrest, who has watched the program go from consistent losing seasons to a March Madness bid, described the feeling of losing his first NCAA Tournament game.
"We wish we could have this one back for sure," Forrest said. "It's just tough. I mean, yeah, we're proud to get here, but we know we belong. Wish the outcome was different, and so is it a tough pill to swallow."
"(I told them) don't be sad it's over it, be glad it happened," Kerns said. "You know, we've got a lot to be proud of. First of all, I'm proud of how our guys represent our university and our community and their families. But, you know, we're hanging the first Sun Belt banner in our arena."
Kerns said that after coming back from 19 points down, his team proved they were fighters.
The matchup was part of the "First Four" and the win sets up the Spartans for a first-round game against undefeated Gonzaga — the top-ranked team in the nation — on Saturday, March 20.
