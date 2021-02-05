BOONE — After looking like a lock for the win in the fourth quarter, the Appalachian State Mountaineers women’s basketball team collapsed against the Georgia State Panthers Friday, Feb. 5 in a 72-62 loss.
For the Mountaineers (8-9), the game was a chance to get back on track after a pair of losses to the Troy Trojans a week prior. The last time they faced the Panthers (8-6), they left Atlanta with a series sweep thanks to a pair of dominant performances from Pre Stanley.
The Panthers employed a tough, pressing defense early, working to stifle the Mountaineers’ offense that dominated their previous meetings. While it worked for a couple of minutes, App turned the game on its head, holding the Panthers to an early scoring drought.
Turnovers were the bane of the Panthers’ existence in the first half, with 13 of them holding up the offense. However, when the final buzzer sounded it was the Mountaineers who had committed more, and the Panthers had scored five more points off of turnovers alone.
While the Mountaineers were in control of the game in the first half, they struggled to pull away from the persistent Panthers. App’s inability to expand the leads they had would haunt them at halftime, with the game tied 25-25.
Helping the Mountaineers stay on pace with the Panthers was forward Lainey Gosnell, who had 10 of her 21 points come in the second quarter alone. Nine of her points came from a trio of threes, which moved Gosnell into fourth all-time for threes made in program history.
Not putting the Panthers in a hole immediately came back to bite the Mountaineers, as Georgia State opened up a 7-2 run to take the lead. App guard Brooke Bigott was not going to let the Panthers get away though, scoring seven of the Mountaineers’ next nine points as App took back the lead. Bigott finished the game with 14 points and a team-high 3 steals.
Now back in the lead, the Mountaineers again struggled to put the final nail in the Panthers’ coffin. Despite leading by as much as nine in the fourth quarter, the Panthers tied the game at 55 with six minutes left.
Georgia State suddenly had the momentum, and with three minutes left were up by seven. As the final minutes went by, the Panthers poured it on while the Mountaineers could do nothing to comeback.
“That one hurts pretty bad because we know how important that game was for us,” Gosnell said. “Mentally it's not a great place to be, but we got to bounce back. We still got a lot of games to go.”
The Mountaineers do not have to wait long for their chance at revenge, with another game against the Panthers on Saturday, Feb. 6, in Boone.
Head Coach Angel Elderkin said after the game that if the Mountaineers want to avenge the loss, they have to adjust in the paint, noting that her team allowed 42 points in the paint alone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.