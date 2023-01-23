Emily Carver 3 pt sign.jpg

BOONE — The App State women's basketball team defeated Coastal Carolina, 81-74, on Saturday, marking for a filth consecutive win in its series with the Chanticleers.

Four Mountaineers scored double-figures, led by sophomore Emily Carver. For a fourth consecutive game, Carver scored over 20 points for the Mountaineers and drained at least five 3-pointers. Carver netted a career and team-high 27 points and shot 6-of-8 from the 3-point line as well as 5-of-6 from the free throw line. The Asheville, N.C. native also pulled down a team-high seven rebounds and matched senior Taylor Lewis in the steals category, as each recorded four.

