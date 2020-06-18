BOONE — App State Athletics is asking football fans to complete a Fan Safety Survey to provide feedback as it prepares for how COVID-19 may affect the upcoming season.
“Leading up to the 2020 season this fall, we will communicate with fans some ... improvements (to the game day experience), as well as what will be different at The Rock this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the department said on its website.
The survey asks respondents how comfortable they are leaving their homes, reasons they might not attend games or events at App State and if they prefer that social distancing is implemented at App State home football games.
To take the survey, visit https://tinyurl.com/y877jw3k.
