BOONE — Watauga County was a little louder on Saturday, April 17, as its local quarter-mile raceway, Mountain View Speedway, kicked off its 2021 season of dirt track racing.
The season was originally scheduled to begin two weeks earlier, but weather delayed the start, according to track owner Mike Butka.
To open the season, the track featured races in front-wheel drive, late model, a 100-lap endurance race, mini stocks, thunder bomber and young guns. Each brought with it different drivers, cars and excitement, and it was all for the glory of racing.
"There's no money in it, we do it because we love it," driver Jeff Jennings said. "It costs a lot of money to get to the level where you're making money, most people can't afford that. You do everything yourself, and you do it because it's fun."
Jennings said there's a limited amount of money that people can put into their cars, not because of rules but because of life.
"I've got $8,000 into mine, and that's a lot," Jennings said. "Most of the cars ain't much, but it can add up when you have to do repairs."
After warm-up laps and heats, the feature races began to crown the first set of winners in 2021. The first feature race was for the young guns division, front-wheel drive cars with drivers between the ages of 12 and 17.
Riley Tester was the winner of the race, and the first winner at Mountain View Speedway in 2021.
"It feels like Christmas," Tester said. "I've been waiting a long time for everything to get going again, started off the season with a win and it doesn't get better than that."
Also picking up their first wins of the season were Colby Burks in the late model class, Jeff Eastridge in mini stocks, Nathan Starnes in thunder bomber, Amanda Farmer in front-wheel drive and Jacob Denny, who won the endurance race.
After having to shut down the season early in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the track honored champions from the year prior. Many of them were racing again on April 17, back to take part in another year of racing.
"It's good to be back, you see the people and how happy they are, it's a fun time," Butka said.
For more information about Mountain View Speedway, visit mountainviewspeedway.webs.com or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mountainviewspeedway.
