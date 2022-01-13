WATAUGA — As the season winds down, both Watauga District basketball teams are hitting their stride.
The girls (11-1) won their 10th and 11th games in a row with trips to Heritage on Jan. 10 and Ashe County the next.
Against Heritage, Watauga won 43-36 behind Laney Shook's 16 points and seven steals. Shook and Sarah Thompson combined for 20 rebounds and 10 steals in the win that saw Watauga only commit nine turnovers.
The next day, Watauga headed to Ashe and won by double-digits for the eighth time this season. While Ashe's defense did well to hold Watauga to only 26 points, Watauga's defense was stifling and only allowed six.
The 26-6 blowout saw limited scoring from the Watauga side as Stephanie Mendez led the team with seven points. Despite committing 20 turnovers and shooting 30 percent from the field, Watauga held on for their 11th straight win.
After a two-game skid brought the Watauga boys to 7-3, two monster wins quickly pushed the losses out of mind.
Watauga dominated Heritage 62-25 behind 12 points from Logan Greene and 10 from Cade Keller. Despite shooting 18.2 percent from beyond the arc, Watauga nabbed 14 steals to shut down Heritage on the road.
If the win against Heritage was dominant, Watauga's 57-13 victory over Ashe was a demolition.
Matthew Amason, Matthew Leon and Wit Williamson each posted double-digit scoring numbers and combined for 38 in the 44-point win. A staggering 20 steals and 35 rebounds were paired with a 39 percent shooting clip to never leave the result in doubt.
Both teams now head to their regular season swan songs — a road trip to East Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
