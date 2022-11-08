The following is a recap of middle school sports from the week of Oct. 31 to Nov. 5.
On Thursday, Nov. 3, the boy and girls Watauga Wolverines middle school district basketball teams traveled to West Alexander Middle School in Taylorsville to take on the Bulldogs. This match was the season opener for both Watauga teams and unfortunately both squads were dealt a loss, each by a margin of only two points.
The Watauga girls team kept the match close all game and had multiple chances to take the lead in the fourth quarter, but were unable to convert. The Bulldogs rode a one point lead until the final seconds, and scored a bucket to win by three as time expired, leaving the Watauga Wolverines girls with a 17-20 loss.
The boys did not have luck on their side either. The Watauga Wolverines were down 26-38 at the start of the fourth quarter, but stormed back on a 15-3 run to knot up the scoreline at 41-41 in the closing seconds. The Bulldogs’ Carter Payne got off a last second buzzer beater to steal the win for West Alexander, 41-43.
