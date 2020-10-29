BOONE — App State men’s basketball has announced that it will hold a virtual 5K and challenges from Nov. 15-25 in advance of the start of the 2020-21 basketball season.
The event has a basic $10 registration package that includes a digital race bib or the full $50 registration package that includes a 5K T-shirt signed by head coach Dustin Kerns, a sustainably-sourced “medal” of participation and a donation towards the Keep Climbing initiative for App State men’s basketball.
In conjunction with Kerns’ team mantra of “Take the Stairs,” signifying not taking the easiest or quickest route towards a goal, fans and 5K participants are encouraged to complete at least a portion of their individual 5K by running or walking on stairs. Other challenges that can be completed in the 10-day window include walking 8,325 steps in a single day for each of the seats in the Holmes Convocation Center and an overall 3,333-foot elevation gains challenge.
To highlight their participation between Nov. 15-25, fans are encouraged to snap a picture of themselves (or their smartwatch track) before, during and after they complete their individual 5K run and challenges to post to social media, tagging App State men’s basketball (@appstatembb) and using the #TaketheStairs5K.
All fans that tag @appstatembb on social media with photos from their 5K will be entered to win an invite to an exclusive virtual chalk talk and meet & greet with Kerns at a later date.
Fans interested in participating in this event can register by visiting https://tinyurl.com/yy4ppte6.
