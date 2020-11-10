BOONE — App State men’s basketball and Auburn have announced a three-game series that will take place over the span of the next four seasons.
The Mountaineers will make trips to Auburn during the 2020-21 season and 2023-24 season, while the Tigers will make a return trip to Boone for the 2022-23 campaign.
“We want to elevate the profile of App State basketball and scheduling is one of those ways we will continue to do it,” said head coach Dustin Kerns. “To have a multi-year agreement with a program like Auburn is big for us. Auburn played in the 2019 Final Four and is a nationally recognized basketball program and University. Bruce Pearl has proven he is one of the top coaches in the game and we give him credit for this series.”
Auburn’s visit to the High Country will mark the first trip by a Power Five school since North Carolina and App State squared off to open the Holmes Center in the 2000-01 season.
Auburn has made two straight appearances to the NCAA Tournament, including a trip to the Final Four in 2019. The Tigers also captured the SEC regular season title during the 2017-18 season.
This marks the second meeting between the Mountaineers and Tigers, with the first coming during the 1976-77 season.
“This will be an exciting series for our players and fans especially with a game here in Boone,” added Kerns. “We are excited to bring a national program to the Holmes Center for the first time since the opening game in 2000.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.