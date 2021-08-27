MAIDEN — Meeting a juggernaut of a football team is never easy, but when a young, mostly untested team to start with gets even younger because of key injuries, the outcome is somewhat predictable. Without the services of a starting B-back, the team's two most experienced quarterbacks, and a critical "both ways" player, Watauga lost to Maiden on Aug. 27, 47-0, at Thomas E. Brown Stadium.
The Blue Devils established momentum on the opening kickoff, with an 87-yard return by wider receiver and return specialist, Chris Culliver. He gathered the ball in at Maiden's 13-yard line, near the west sideline, weaved his way to the center and upfield, eluding the grasp of one Pioneer after another until he broke free, into the open, and sprinted to the end zone.
It didn't get much better for the Pioneers after that, on either side of the ball. Having opened the 2021 season without senior B-back Carter Everett and then the loss of starting quarterback Carlton Horine in the early scrimmage vs. Asheville was tough enough, but then when starting wingback on offense and cornerback on defense Cole Horine was sidelined with a reported back injury this past week and backup QB Levi Temple was forced to leave the Maiden game late in the first quarter, the odds were stacking against a victory by visiting Watauga.
If there was a bright spot for the Pioneers, it was the punishing, north-south running of B-back Will Curtis, who carried the ball 16 times for 85 yards, a 5.3 yards per carry average.
Although he appeared to fall victim to nerves in his first attempt, punter Collin Phelps also showed promise with four punts totaling 117 yards, including two that were downed inside the Maiden 20-yard line, one at the Blue Devils' 3-yard line.
In addition to the opening kickoff return, Maiden's other scoring efforts were highlighted by:
- A 49-yard pass from QB Ethan Rhodes to Culliver in the first quarter.
- A 10-yard scamper to the end zone by running back Ben Gibbs in the first quarter.
- A 4-yard TD "keeper" by Rhodes in the second quarter.
- A 6-yard passing TD from Rhodes to wide receiver Alec Hall in the third quarter.
- A 10-yard TD pass from Rhodes to Culliver in the third quarter.
- A 25-yard touchdown carry by running back Jalen Robinson in the fourth quarter.
SELECTED TEAM STATS
- Total Offense: MAD 400, WAT 128
- Passing Offense: MAD 136, WAT 15
- Rushing Offense: MAD 264, WAT 113
- Penalties: MAD 3-30, WAT 3-15
- Turnovers: MAD 0, WAT 1
- Punts (Attempts-Avg.): MAD 1-33, WAT 6-31.8
- Time of Possession: MAD 24:28, WAT 23:32
- First Downs: MAD 22, WAT 7
