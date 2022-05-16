BOONE — The Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex was the site of a historic win on Saturday, but it was not the one the home fans wanted. Appalachian FC hosted expansion side Apotheos FC in a 2-1 match that was the Locomotives’ first win in club history.
“It’s a bitter pill to swallow. We didn’t play as well as we probably can,” Appalachian manager Dale Parker said.
It was a second time the home fans got to see Appalachian (1-1) in a week, after the team hosted the Tri-Cities Otters for a friendly on May 10. In league play, the Black and Gold had already sent shockwaves through the division with a 4-2 battering of Georgia Revolution a week prior, but Apotheos did not care about what happened a week earlier.
Before the game, home fans displayed a massive tifo urging the Black and Gold to “Protect These Woods,” and the home team looked good to do it early on. It only took 17 minutes for Appalachian to get on top with a header from Camden Holbrook, but it was all downhill from there.
The rest of the match saw only mistakes, injuries and miscues from the Black and Gold. After Benji Jones scored the equalizer in the 37th, Appalachian keeper Lucas Dauhauser nearly let in a second but was saved by the woodwork.
However, the goal was not the most devastating hit Appalachian took. Less than two minutes after Jones’ goal, defensive stalwart Rashawn Kellman was taken off the field with a head injury. Without Kellman, the Appalachian defense was weakened while having to hold off a Locomotives (1-1) team desperate for a win.
In the second half, Appalachian pushed in all of their chips and began frantically searching for a winning goal. It appeared to come in the 64th minute, when Angelo Fabricio was fouled in the box for a penalty, but then clanged the shot off the left post.
With their best chance wasted, Appalachian FC looked like they could not buy a goal, as every attack fizzled at the sight of a good chance. Contributing to the decline was the side’s stamina, all but drained in the final 15 minutes.
Finally, the dagger came from Apotheos when winger Daniel Mangarov slotted home the winner in the third minute of extra time.
“In the second half, we missed a penalty, missed chance after chance after chance, and when you leave a team hanging around at this level, you’re susceptible to be punished,” Parker said.
After the game, Parker gave all credit to Apotheos for the win, but also felt that his side lost the game more than Apotheos won it.
“We said that at half time, ‘The only way we lose this game is by us throwing it away, not by them winning it,’” Parker said. “Sometimes, when you say it too many times, it ends up happening. It’s just a kick in the teeth and we’ve got to move on quickly.”
Parker’s team will not have long to wait for a chance to rebound. May 21 will see Appalachian FC host Georgia Storm, the only team in the division that has yet to win a game. Meanwhile, Apotheos is set to take on a resurgent Revs side that put four past Athletico Lanier.
