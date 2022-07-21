BLOWING ROCK — Blowing Rock-based, ZAP Endurance, a professional long distance running team and operator of seasonal running camps, added two of the United States’ top emerging distance runners to its resident roster.
Eric van der Els
van der Els is a native of Norwalk, CT and a recent graduate of the University of Connecticut, said ZAP Endurance head coach Pete Rea.
“Eric was a multiple-time Big East Conference Champion, including titles in the outdoor 1500m and indoor 3000m in 2022. In the 3000m, he set a Big East Conference Championships meet record of 7:52. Eric also scored a personal best for 5,000m of 13:36.2 this spring, the event he ran at the NCAA meet and led the UConn men’s Distance Medley Relay to a 3rd place performance, as well as a school record at the Penn Relays. van der Els was also the U.S. junior champion and the Pan American junior Champion in 2017 at the 1500m distance.
Ryan Ford
Rea reported that Ford hails from Huntsville, AL and graduated from the University of Tennessee-Martin where he was the Ohio Valley Conference 5000m Champion before finishing his collegiate career at Iowa State.
“Ryan played a key role as part of the 2021 Iowa State XC team that finished runner up at the NCAA Championships. He was an all Big 12 Conference selection in cross country and on the track in 2022, he grabbed personal bests of 28:34 for 10,000m and 13:34 for 5000m, the event he contested at the NCAA Championship.
“Eric & Ryan are both talented and immensely hard working young athletes,” added Rea. “We are very excited to begin working with them toward the 2024 Olympic Trials and beyond. Eric loves to compete and has a great nose for the finish line. His energy is infectious. I also believe Ryan is one of the more underrated athletes coming out of the NCAA, only recently beginning to explore higher training volumes. They both have great potential.”
