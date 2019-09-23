SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Wofford’s football program made sure on Sept. 21 that no other football player who dons a uniform for the Terriers will wear No. 7.
The last player to wear No. 7 for Wofford, former Watauga standout Eric Breitenstein, will always be the last Terrier to wear the number. The Wofford athletic department made it official in a ceremony at halftime of Wofford’s game against visiting Gardner-Webb.
Breitenstein played running back at Wofford from 2008-12. During his tenure, Breitenstein gained 5,730 yards and holds the Terriers’ single-season rushing record of 2,035 yards in 2011.
Breitenstein was the Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2011 and 2012. He was a three-time FCS All-American and holds five Wofford rushing records.
He ran an option-style offense for the Terriers under head coach Mike Ayers. Breitenstein was inducted into the Wofford Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017.
He was introduced to an option offense while playing running back at Watauga during his final two varsity seasons under coach Adrian Snow.
While at Watauga, Breitenstein led the Pioneers to back-to-back appearances in the North Carolina state 4-A western regional finals. He also played safety for the Pioneers on defense.
