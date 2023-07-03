WIlkes 12u.jpg

The Wilkes County 12U Tar Heel softball squad, with their trophies.

 Photo submitted by Stephen Poulos

JEFFERSON, N.C. — The Wilkes County 12U, 10U and 8U softball teams swept the Tar Heel Leagues District 2 tournament held in Ashe County last week, notching each squad a trip to the state tournament.

The District 2 tournament was held from June 26-30 at the Ashe County Parks and Recreation RC Field, with teams from six different counties attending — Ashe, Catawba (Hickory), Mitchell, Watauga, Wilkes and Yancey.

  

