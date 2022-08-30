BOONE — The Watauga High School girls tennis team defeated the visiting Saint Stephens Indians on Monday, Aug. 3. The final outcome of all combined singles and doubles matches was 9-0 in the Pioneers’ favor, bringing the team’s record to 1-1 on the season.
Head coach Jennifer Pillow said she was excited for her team to get their season on the right track.
“I told the team as we got ready, ‘Today is the first day of the rest of the season.’ We are resetting because we’ve had tumultuous weather and cancellations and it’s just been a wonky August,” Pillow said. “So here we are on the brink of conference season, and it’s now time to start over and refocus, and I think this was a good way for us to get that feeling back of being a strong and cohesive winning team.”
Pillow has a deep roster of 27 athletes, and although only six can play for points on most matchdays, she is determined to rotate the squad for playing time.
“I’m trying to get my top six situated. I had a few players unable to play today. But I did want to get some of my top 10 mixed for some points today,” Pillow said. “And then in exhibition, it was great because I was able to get those that I told wouldn’t be playing at all to actually be able to play today. So I was glad that I gave them a chance today for sure. And I think they were all really happy about it.”
Larissa Muse and Larson Berry were two of the recipients of the rotation, with both participating in singles and doubles sets.
Muse said she feels positive about the beginning of the season, despite the match cancellations and other hiccups.
“I think my overall game went really well today. I’m pretty happy with how I played and that we started the season out pretty strong, playing well. I mean, I was kind of off of it for the summer, but I am more confident in how I’m playing right now.”
Meanwhile, Berry — who got started playing tennis last year with her mother at Deer Valley — said talked about important her coach.
“She’s really encouraging,” Berry said. “She wants us to prioritize having fun before getting the win, and that attitude makes us feel a little less stressed.”
The visiting head coach LeeAnn Privett pointed out how polite and well-mannered the Watauga athletes were, and what good sportsmanship they showed during the sets. When Pillow heard this, she was heartened to hear that the values she strives to instill in the team are noticed.
“So from the moment I started coaching this team four years ago, it’s always about proper tennis etiquette, being respectful and being humble. And being kind too. Women need to build women up, right. So there’s no point in being catty or mean, or being crass,” Pillow said. “So that’s always been my goal from day one, and they have totally absorbed that. And goes for me as well, I always am cheering if the other team makes a great shot. It’s just nicer to have nice athletes.”
Pillow, Muse, Berry and the other tennis student-athletes will get to show that winning kindness to South Caldwell when they come to visit on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Play will begin at 4 p.m.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.