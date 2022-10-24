BOONE — On Saturday, Oct. 22, Watauga High School's volleyball squad played host to a familiar foe in Alexander Central in the first round of the 2022 NCHSAA 4A State Championship playoffs. The Pioneers swept AC 3-0 on the day.
The Pioneers (21-2, No. 2 seed) and the Cougars (8-12, No. 31 seed) are quite familiar opponents nowadays, having occupied the same conference since 2017. They have met on 12 different occasions over that time period. Coming into the game, Watauga held a streak of 11 straight wins against Alexander Central since 2017, and the Pioneers had dispatched them with 3-0 sweeps in both fixtures.
Scrappy play and the ability to keep the ball up could not save Central, as the Pioneers started out hot by winning the first two sets by 10-point and 11-point margins. Although Central had many points stretch for several back-and-forth volleys, the majority ended in Watauga's favor, with most at the hands of seniors Brooke Scheffler (18 kills) and Caroline Farthing (13 kills), as the duo has done all year.
In the third set however, the Cougars pushed to avoid elimination and battled to a 24-20 tally, but the Pioneers took the last point emphatically on a Sheffler spike that was set up by an assist from Camryn Norris. From the left-hand side of the court, Scheffler — the 2021 NWC Offensive Player of the Year — blasted the ball past the outstretched arms of two Cougars and ricocheted off the final win on the afternoon.
Watauga senior Kenzie Baldwin talked about facing Central for the third time on the season, and the enjoyable expectation of facing novel teams in the future.
"I think that it was good that we had a team that we knew (in Alexander Central) so we knew their strengths and their weaknesses, and it kind of helped us," Baldwin said. "At the same time though, I think that we all enjoy playing against teams that we haven't played before because they don't know us and we don't know them and seeing where it goes from there."
Fellow senior Brooke Scheffler talked about preparation for fresh opposition, and whether the team changes tactics against heretofore unknown squads.
"It just depends on what a team has and what we're strong in doing," Scheffler said. "We obviously will look at stats and look at film of other teams before we play them. But I would say yes, we do have different tactics that we use, I just think it depends on the teams we play and what's open."
The Pioneers win means they qualify for the second round of the 4A state volleyball playoffs, and this marks the ninth consecutive year that Watauga has advanced out of the 1st round. The squad is looking to better their finish from last season, which ended with a final-four run that saw them exit in a semi-finals match against the Ardrey Kell Knights, 3-1.
The Pioneers entered the playoffs slotted as the No. 2 seed in the NC West 4A Region, out of the 64 different 4A high schools that made the playoffs. Thirty-two schools from both the western and eastern halves of North Carolina qualified for the playoffs — meaning as a No. 2 seed, Watauga was considered a top four 4A program in the state this season, and so is projected to appear in the 4A semi-finals again, based on seeding.
That position in the bracket tracks with the final volleyball RPI (rating percentage index) rankings that the NCHSAA released on Oct. 20. Watauga ended the regular season with a 20-2 overall record and an RPI of 0.68820 that was only better by three other 4A volleyball programs — Reagan, Chapel Hill and Millbrook. For as long as the Pioneers advance in the playoffs, they will have homecourt advantage until facing one of those three teams.
Watauga's next match will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at home against the Mallard Creek Mavericks (Charlotte). The Mavericks have an 18-8 record overall on the season, and an RPI of 0.58018. That match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. inside the varsity gymnasium.
