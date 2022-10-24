BOONE — On Saturday, Oct. 22, Watauga High School's volleyball squad played host to a familiar foe in Alexander Central in the first round of the 2022 NCHSAA 4A State Championship playoffs. The Pioneers swept AC 3-0 on the day. 

The Pioneers (21-2, No. 2 seed) and the Cougars (8-12, No. 31 seed) are quite familiar opponents nowadays, having occupied the same conference since 2017. They have met on 12 different occasions over that time period. Coming into the game, Watauga held a streak of 11 straight wins against Alexander Central since 2017, and the Pioneers had dispatched them with 3-0 sweeps in both fixtures.

