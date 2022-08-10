BOONE — The Watauga High School volleyball team returns this fall with a deep roster, and will aim to continue its streak of six consecutive Northwest Conference championships.
Last season, the Pioneers went undefeated in conference play, and only lost four matches over the course of the entire regular season. That set them up to make a deep playoff run as well, into the fifth round.
Head coach Kim Pryor knows that team camaraderie can help breed those kinds of accomplishments.
“I think a big part of Watauga is our traditions. Not only a tradition of success, but also working together, being a family and just to keep those things going,” Pryor said. “As time has gone on, I have come to view these kids like they are my own, so it’s just special. I watch these players on the floor and can almost know what they’re thinking and feeling just by looking at them. And I think they have that between themselves, too, which truly shows they’re like family.”
With that teamwork on the mind, two rising seniors — Caroline Farthing and Brooke Scheffler — are prepared to display their team’s nearly familial bonds, along with their award-wining prowess. Farthing was the 2021 Northwest Conference Player of the Year, and Scheffler was the NWC Offensive Player of the Year.
Farthing led last season’s team in aces (55), kills (395) and receptions (413). Scheffler led the team in hit percentage (.271) and was second on the team in kills and receptions. Other key returning player stat leaders from last season are Kenzie Baldwin (287 digs) and Faith Watson (69 blocks).
Farthing thoroughly enjoyed the playoffs last year and relished when teams underestimated them.
“I really love playoffs because you’re putting everything you’ve done for the season on the table, and you really get to prove yourself,” Farthing said. “We went into some games as underdogs, and I really think we proved ourselves throughout the season. We can hang with people despite our lack of size.”
What the team may lack in size, they make up for in adaptability.
“We are really versatile in where all we can play,” Scheffler said. “It’s cool to see other people playing different positions and I really think that once we get going into this season and start to mesh together, it will make us much better overall and we’ll have developed into something really great.”
Returners for 2022:
#22 Caroline Farthing (Sr) — NW Conference Player of the Year, 2021 All Conference
#20 Brooke Scheffler (Sr) — NW Conference Offensive Player of the Year, 2021 All Conference
#7 Kenize Baldwin (Sr) — 2021 All Conference
#5 Faith Watson (Sr) — 2021 All Conference
#14 Cam Norris (Sr)
#4 Maddi Combs (Jr)
#15 Kasey Gragg (Jr)
#8 Olivia Kop (Jr)
#2 Sara Marlowe (Jr)
#11 Kate McCullough (Jr)
#3 Evie Robbins (Jr)
#12 Brooklyn Stanbery (Jr)
Newcomers:
6 Kora Knight (Fr)
18 Emma Pastusic (Fr)
Watauga High School volleyball begins their season on Aug. 16 in an away match against Hickory. The team’s home opener is on Aug. 23 against West Wilkes.
