KimPryor200thWin

Kim Pryor (center, blue shirt) and her varsity and junior varsity teams gather to take photos to commemorate the tenured coach's 200th career win.

 Photo courtesy Colby Hamby

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Watauga volleyball’s Kim Pryor achieved a remarkable milestone: her 200th career win as the head coach. The game was a 3-1 victory over the North Henderson Knights.

Although the match was not in their home gymnasium, the varsity and junior varsity volleyball teams ensured that Pryor's historic night did not pass without notice and celebration. Balloons were procured ahead of time, just in case the win was secured that evening.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.