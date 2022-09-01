HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Watauga volleyball’s Kim Pryor achieved a remarkable milestone: her 200th career win as the head coach. The game was a 3-1 victory over the North Henderson Knights.
Although the match was not in their home gymnasium, the varsity and junior varsity volleyball teams ensured that Pryor's historic night did not pass without notice and celebration. Balloons were procured ahead of time, just in case the win was secured that evening.
"It was so fun, just a total surprise because that's not something I focus on (counting wins)," Pryor said. "But the best part about 200 wins is thinking about the all of the players, the various girls involved in all of the teams over the years."
Pryor credits much of her success to the athletes and coaches she has shared the courts with over the past two decades.
"For example, Casey Gragg, who's now the JV coach, was in my very first senior class when I started as the varsity coach here way back. So she was a part of my first win and now a part of this 200th win as a coach," Pryor said. "Colby Hamby, my assistant coach, she was involved in playing (in the past) too, but just to think about each and every group that's come through here and and the fact that I'm still connected with those girls, it's just a big, huge family. It's come full circle."
Pryor's accomplishment will be recognized and celebrated at the next home match, which will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 7. JV play will start at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 6 p.m.
