NORTH IREDELL — A trip to North Iredell ended with one win and one loss for the Watauga boy's soccer team on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
The varsity squad played a closely contested and hard-fought game, but North Iredell emerged the victor after the whistle with a 2-1 final score.
During that game, forward Stryker Ward (Jr) secured a goal for the Pioneers. Unfortunately, a Watauga player received two separate yellow cards during the match and was suspended for the rest of the contest.
Despite being down a player for a significant portion of the second half, Watauga kept the game close until a late penalty was awarded to the Raiders, which handed the home team a 2-1 win over the traveling Pioneers.
Prior to that, the junior varsity team had a successful game, as they were able to bury the Raiders JV team under an avalanche of goals, winning the game handily 5-1.
The varsity team will participate in a home tournament on Friday Aug. 19 and Saturday Aug. 20.
Both teams will resume their regular season schedule in their first home match on Aug. 22, when the Franklin Panthers come to town. JV play begins at 4 p.m., with the varsity game scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
