BOONE — Watauga’s athletic office and its booster club wanted to do something special for the senior spring athletes, who saw their seasons come to a halt on April 13.
Those athletes will not get to play in any state playoffs and the seniors don’t get another chance at playing prep athletes. But people who drive on King Street downtown in Boone will know who the senior student-athletes are.
That’s because banners with their photos on them are hanging on streetlights downtown.
The seniors are also being recognized by the school by turning on the lights on the different playing fields of the spring sports. The lights go on at 8 p.m. and are turned off at 8:15 p.m.
Watauga Athletic Director Dustin Kerley credited the Watauga Booster Club for handling the entire project including getting in touch with the town of Boone to get the banners hung on the streetlights to get the photos taken of the student-athletes.
“Our Watauga Pioneer Booster Club coordinate getting those banners and getting the pictures made of the seniors,” Watauga Athletic Director Dustin Kerley said. “They really do a good job of coordinating that every sports season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.