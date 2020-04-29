Boone, NC (28607)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Low around 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low around 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.