BOONVILLE, N.C. — The Watauga Pioneers softball team got off the mark in their very first game of the season with a win over the Wilkes Central Eagles, before ceding two games to Surry Central and Starmount.
Already, Watauga is showing strong improvement over last season, when they scored 19 total runs while dropping their opening six games. Comparatively, this year the Pioneers have plated 24 runs in only three games.
The clear jump in offensive quality has already brought Watauga softball their first win — a 19-6 drubbing of Wilkes Central (0-2) away in Wilkesboro on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
For the Pioneers, sophomore Katie Jo Matheson pitched all five innings in her first ever high school game as she faced 25 batters over the course of the game while slinging the ball 102 times from the mound. Contrary to most pitchers though, Matheson’s arm struck out batters on a more regular basis later on in the contest, only seeing 10 batters during the last three innings.
Watauga scored twice in the top of the first as Jordin Greene (So.) and Kara Brooks (Jr.) crossed home plate after Chloe Wilson sent them in on an in-field double. The Eagles tied it back up in bottom of the inning though, as Abby Underwood and Kambriana Blackwell rounded the bases to make it 2-2.
The Pioneers again took the lead as Michelle Kleman (Jr.) singled to first and then stole second, and designated player (DP) Rilea Wike sent Kleman home on a double. Wike stole third and then reached home on an error.
Again, West Wilkes came back. This time, however, taking a 6-4 advantage in the bottom of the second, including Blackwell collecting an RBI on a single and Underwood stealing home not long after.
Watauga went scoreless in the top of the third inning, but Matheson ensured that the Eagles did too by striking out the second batter at the plate, and her teammates cleaned up the other outs with their fielding.
First baseman Brooks was a standout for the Pioneers on Tuesday, going 7-for-7 on her chances at putouts.
In the top of the fourth, Watauga’s leadoff hitter Dagan Newsome singled, but was later tagged out at second base. Later in the order, Brooks popped a double and then was immediately sent home after Wilson blasted one beyond the fence to tie the game 6-6.
Matheson walked at the next plate appearance, and got to advance after Elizabeth Watson was hit by a pitch. Lilli Taylor was the seventh Pioneer batter of the inning, and her double sent Matheson in to regain a 7-6 lead.
Watauga silenced the Eagles in the bottom of the fourth as Newsome and Matheson caught fly balls for outs before Brooks collected a ground ball for the out at first.
Those plays in the fourth inning must have energized the Pioneers, because the game turned into a rout in the fifth.
The first Watauga batter was out on their first at-bat, but then eight consecutive batters got on base before the next out. Greene, Matheson, Watson and Klemen all batted in runs, and occasionally the Pioneers scored by having the bases loaded and a batter would be walked or hit by a pitch.
The end result was a 12-run inning that vaulted Watauga to a 19-6 tally over the Eagles. West Wilkes needed at least six runs to stay in the game, but managed none. The Pioneers collected two ground ball outs and another strikeout by Matheson to start their season with a win by run-rule.
Watauga hosted the Surry Central Golden Eagles (1-0) on the very next day, but fell to the visitors 7-1. This game was scoreless for three straight innings, but eventually the Golden Eagles snuck onto the scoreboard in the top of the fourth.
Surry’s pitcher — Ragan Hall — kept the Pioneers quiet from there, as Hall recorded nine strikeouts on 22 at-bats and only allowed a .091 batting average.
On Monday, March 6, Watauga lost to the Starmount Rams (2-2) in an away game after run-rule score of 14-4. The Rams took an early 4-0 lead after the first, and although the Pioneers managed to get runners onto the bases in the first four innings, Starmount was able to collects outs before any Watauga ladies made it to home plate.
The Pioneers never gave up despite trailing 8-0 after the fourth. At the top of the fifth, Watauga got on the board as Julie Matheson — sister of Katie Jo — was walked and then advanced from a passed ball before Greene batted her in on a single. Newsome, Greene and Brooks would all cross the plate as a rejuvenated Watauga pulled within four, 8-4.
The Rams squelched the comeback attempt by plating six runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the victory and send the Pioneers to a 1-2 record.
Up next for Watauga will be an away rematch against Surry Central on Tuesday, March 7. Opening pitch time is set for 6 p.m.
