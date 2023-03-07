Elisa Presnell outfield.jpg

Elisa Presnell looks to throw a ball in from her outfield position.

 File photo

BOONVILLE, N.C. — The Watauga Pioneers softball team got off the mark in their very first game of the season with a win over the Wilkes Central Eagles, before ceding two games to Surry Central and Starmount.

Already, Watauga is showing strong improvement over last season, when they scored 19 total runs while dropping their opening six games. Comparatively, this year the Pioneers have plated 24 runs in only three games.

