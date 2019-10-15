BOONE — The Watauga boys’ soccer team beat visiting Alexander Central 3-0 to stay in first place in the Northwestern Conference standings.
It was Watauga’s fifth straight victory. Watauga’s offense has scored at least three goals in each of those matches and at least four goals three of them.
Watauga faces a tough test on Oct. 16 when the Pioneers play at Hickory. Watauga (11-5-1, 7-1 NWC) holds a one-game lead on Hickory (11-4-3, 5-2) and South Caldwell (8-5, 5-2) and a two-game lead on St. Stephens (5-6-2, 4-3).
Watauga beat Hickory 2-1 on the bigger artificial turf at Jack Groce Stadium on Sept. 23. The Pioneers face Hickory on its homefield, which is smaller and a grass surface.
“It’s tough for us to play there because it’s so drastically different from what we’re used to,” Watauga coach Josh Honeycutt said. “We have this turf, a big, wide field where we can knock the ball around and possess it. It’s our style of play. When we get down there with the big grass and a very narrow field, it’s a whole style of play we have to adapt to.”
Watauga tuned up for the Hickory showdown by taking a 2-0 halftime lead on Alexander Central. Owen Combs scored Watauga’s first goal and Walker Franklin scored the Pioneers’ second goal.
David Sprague added a goal in the second half to give the Pioneers a 3-0 lead. Sprague and Aiden Franklin each had assists.
“We looked really good,” Honeycutt said. “We maintained possession really well. We gave them fits moving the ball around and they got really tired. It gave us an opportunity to attack because we were able to move the ball and they were tired of chasing us around.”
Honeycutt said the Pioneers’ ability to possess the ball led to Watauga’s defense keeping the ball out of its goal.
“That’s kind of our game,” Honeycutt said. “That’s our goal each and every game going into it is to possess the ball, wear them out and when you do that enough, you spread people out and next thing you know you get behind them. The next thing you know, you’re creating offense.”
NWC girls’ golf
Watauga’s Bethany Critcher shot a round of 52 at a nine-hole match held at Silver Creek on Oct. 14 to lead the Pioneers.
Emiley Geouque and Alice Knight both fired round of 56 and Sophie Hughett shot a round of 58 and Cora Lubson added a round of 63. The top three scores were used in the team competition, which left Watauga with a team score of 164.
Freedom shot a team round of 118. Freedom’s top golfer, Christina Fisher, was the medalist with a round of 36. Teammate Albany Bock was next with 39.
