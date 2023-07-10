Headshot-1 copy.jpg

Hannah Bateman will begin her role as the new Women’s Lacrosse Coach at Watauga High School next season.

BOONE — Watauga High School Athletics has announced Coach Hannah Bateman as the new Women’s Lacrosse Coach at Watauga High School. She has served as an assistant Women's Lacrosse Coach at the school for the past two seasons.

Watauga High School Athletics Director Dustin Kerley said Bateman had quickly built a great reputation at WHS due to her hard work, positive attitude, passion for coaching and passion for the sport of Lacrosse.

  

