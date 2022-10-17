LENOIR — For their seventh game of the season, the junior varsity Pioneers traveled down the mountain to Hibriten High School to take on the Panthers on Oct. 13. After a fruitful showing, the lads from the High Country returned with a 28-14 victory.
Watauga (5-2, 3-0 conference) came into the matchup on a three-game win streak, with their last loss coming to the Burns Bulldogs on Sept. 8. Hibriten (5-3, 3-1) also had a three-game streak with their last defeat also coming on Sept. 8 to the Shelby Golden Lions.
The Pioneers produced a well rounded game in all three phases of the game.
Offensively, running back Everett Gryder (Fr.) racked up 119 yards and two touchdowns on only nine carries. Quarterback Matthew Habich (So.) threw a 44-yard touchdown to wide receiver Evan Burroughs, and Habich also connected on a 2-point conversion pass to Dillon Zaragoza (So.). Burroughs (Fr.) also had two rushes for 34 yards, one of which went for a touchdown.
On the defensive side of the ball, Luke Edmisten (Fr.) led the team with nine tackles, and plucked an interception for Watauga as well. Burroughs also performed well as a two-way player, notching three tackles.
For special teams, Matthew Leon (Fr.) made three successful PATs. Leon also demonstrated the strength in his leg, as he had a kickoff go deep for a touchback.
Junior varsity head coach Marshall Thomas seems to have his squad humming along, as the 28-14 win over Hibriten means the JV Pioneers have now put together four wins in a row. Although originally scheduled to play against the Freedom Patriots on Oct. 20, that game has been cancelled. Unless another opponent is found, the Watauga JV boys will look to keep their hot streak going against the Huskies of Ashe County on Thursday, Oct. 27. Kick for that game is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.