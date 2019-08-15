BOONE — Watauga High School announced Aug. 15 that Gene Highfield was hired to be the Pioneers’ boys’ tennis coach.
Highfield, a St. Croix U.S. Virgin Islands native, has a resume that stretches over 25 years of coaching and teaching tennis. In college, Highfield was a Big Eight champion and an All American while playing at Oklahoma.
He played 10 years for the Virgin Islands in the Davis Cup, and also played in the Pan American Games, the Caribbean and Central American Games and the World University games.
Highfield also climbed to earn the No. 1 ranking in men’s open doubles in the United States.
“We are excited about the direction that coach Highfield is going to take our Men's Tennis Program,” Watauga Athletic Director Dustin Kerley said in a statement. “His playing experience speaks for itself, and he is very well respected in the tennis community here in the High Country.”
Watauga’s boys’ tennis team finished 7-3 overall, 5-2 in the Northwestern Conference in the 2019 spring season.
