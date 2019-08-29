WEST JEFFERSON — Watauga’s girls’ tennis team won all six singles matches with Ashe County and used them to claim an 8-1 win over the Huskies in a road match Aug 28.
Three Pioneers won in straight sets. No. 1 seeded Jadyn Kadyk claimed a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Elizabeth Wallace, while No. 2 seeded Amira Younce best Molly Rupard 6-3, 7-5. Watauga’s No. 6 seed Magali Turner took a 6-1, 6-0 win over Hannah York.
The three other matches went to a third set. Alaina Muse, playing No. 3 singles, beat Karolina Keith 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-7), while the Pioneers’ No. 4 seed Madison Ogden beat Sarah Conley 7-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-7).
Watauga’s No. 5 seed Jillian Russert best Keigh McKenzie 6-7, 7-5, 1-0 (10-5).
Watauga added two victories in doubles. Kadyk and Younce teamed to win their match at No. 1 doubles 8-2, while Russert and Carolina Davidson won their No. 3-seeded match 8-6. Ogden and Turner lost their match at No. 2 doubles 9-7.
Several Pioneers played in exhibition doubles matches. Ellary Maiden and Browning Proctor lost their first set 8-6, but rebounded to win their second set 6-0. Sarah Goode and Macayla Kanoy won their match 8-4, while Serena Jewel-Miller teamed with Mattie Suggs for an 8-3 win. Laurel West and Madeline Hays captured an 8-0 win in their match.
Watauga 8, Ashe County 1
Singles
Jadyn Kadyk (W) d. Elizabeth Wallace, 6-0, 6-1
Amira Younce (W), Molly Rupard, 6-3, 7-5
Alaina Muse d. Karolina Keith, 4-6, 6-3 1-0 (10-7)
Madison Ogden (W) d. Sarah Conley 7-6, 3-6, 1-0 (10-7)
Jillian Russert (W) d. Keigh McKenzie, 6-7, 7=5, 1-0 (10-7)
Doubles
Kadyk/Younce (W) won 8-2
Ogden/Turner (W) lost 9-7
Russert/Carolina Davidson (W) won 8-6
Exhibition
Ellary Maiden/Browning Proctor (W) tie 6-8, 6-0
Sarah Goode/Macayla Kanoy (W) won 8-4
Serena Jewel-Miller/Mattie Suggs (W) won 8-3
Laurel West/Madeline Hays (W) won 8-0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.