BOONE — The Watauga girls’ lacrosse team picked up its first victory by winning 9-4 over visiting Patton at Leigh Cooper Wallace field.
Watauga (1-1, 1-0 Conference 8) held a 4-3 halftime victory and scored the game’s next five goals. Jenna Maillot scored three of the Pioneers’ five goals in the second half, which helped lift the Pioneers to a 9-3 lead.
Watauga coach Julia Harrison was not at the game because she had a previous commitment scheduled before she took the job. Watauga boys’ coach Todd Allan stepped in and helped the Pioneers win their first game of the season.
“It was a good win for the girls,” Allan said. “It was good to see them win and good to see them have some fun. They have a lot of first-year players. They have 12 girls on their team and two subs, but a win’s a win. They’ll take it any day.”
Watauga’s Courtney Gragg scored the first goal of the game, which was also the Pioneers’ first goal of the season. Gragg played defense in her first three years with the team, so playing on the offensive side of the field is a new experience.
“It’s the first game I’ve ever played the midfield, so to score the first goal of the season, and my first goal in generally, was exhilarating,” Gragg said. “It was so awesome.” The Pioneers played Reagan, which beat Watauga 15-0, with just 12 players, but had a few more available against Patton.
Patton (0-2) is playing in its inaugural season, although its boys’ program is established. Reagan had plenty of depth, while Patton showed plenty of effort, but not the skill level of Reagan.
“It’s really hard because there are no feeder programs in Boone,” Gragg said. “I didn’t even pick up a (lacrosse) stick until my sophomore year.”
Patton boys 18, Watauga 8BOONE — Patton shot out to a 16-2 lead and never looked back at the Pioneers in their March 10 game at Leigh Cooper Wallace Field.
Watauga started to rally in the second half by closing to 18-7 largely against Patton’s reserves.
The game got close enough that several Patton starters were put back into the game when they scored two more goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.