WATAUGA — With the resounding pings of clubs striking golf balls, Pioneer girl’s golf is back in swing this fall at Watauga High School.
Tasha Wilson — now in her fifth year as head coach of the team — is eagerly looking forward to helping grow and teach her youthful squad this season.
“The development of having a such a new team — loaded with new freshmen, new players — is really encouraging. None of my girls that are playing this year — even among the returners — have competed in an actual competitive nine hole match,” Wilson said. “To me, that is super exciting because they get to develop that skill and get to learn something new.”
Wilson is encouraged by the drive and commitment her student-athletes have shown, particularly by attending optional summer practices.
“Over the summer, we’ve had workouts and skills days. We had a lot of girls actually show up to those, showing their faithfulness to coming out, preparing and competing,” Wilson said. “It has been a good way to iron out some of little things, hopefully to the point where by their senior year they’re shooting scores that they never thought they would shoot.”
In addition to helping her students become better golfers, Wilson seeks to nurture them into becoming better community members as well.
“One of the great things about golf is that it teaches you life skills, whether you recognize it or not. Golf etiquette is just like everyday etiquette. Like, holding the door for somebody is being polite, and on the golf course it is similar to whenever you allow someone to hit before you and pass by your group.” Wilson said. “Holding the flag, having good sportsmanship — things like that just build on life etiquette, as well as etiquette in golf. That has always been one of my goals, that when these girls leave the golf team, that they have developed better mannerisms and skills that apply to everyday life.”
Junior Aidan Stroud has great appreciation for the teachings of her head coach.
“Tasha is so great a making what could be a super strict environment into something that is actually always fun. I love practice and I am always looking forward to it, not only because I get to see my friends but also because I get to see our coach, since she just is so good at making it an enjoyable time.” Stroud said. “This season, I’m just looking forward to growing as a player and developing those skills of learning how far do I need to hit the ball, aiming the ball and overall just want to increase my game.”
Wilson seems to have developed an environment where her players are not only eager to learn, but have also grown together as a group. Sophomore Hannah Copenhaver describes this succinctly when summarizing her team on the team so far.
“I feel like I’ve gotten a lot better at my swing and my strategy while playing. Like, last year, I would just whack away (at the ball) but this year I think much more about my shot, where I’m gonna go and how I’m gonna play it,” Copenhaver said. “I sort of think of the golf team as another family now. So I’m excited to meet our new family members and friends, and to get better along with them.”
Copenhaver, Stroud and their teammates will soon have the opportunity to showcase their development and camaraderie, as they will host their season-opening matchday on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the Boone Golf Club. Play will begin that day at 3 p.m.
The team will also hold a fundraising tournament on Oct. 15 at the Boone Golf Club.
2022 Watauga girl’s golf roster
Josephine Armes (Jr.)
Aidan Stroud (Jr.)
Savannah Barnette (So.)
Hannah Copenhaver (So.)
Theresa Copenhaver (Fr.)
Ariail Lewis (Fr.)
Emma Lewis (Fr.)
Riley Olson (Fr.)
Cora Smith (Fr.)
Kate Windmueller (Fr.)
