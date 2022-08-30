DOBSON, NC — The Watauga High School cross country teams attended a meet — the River Run Invitational — on Saturday Aug. 27, in Dobson, NC. The event was attended by more than 250 athletes representing 22 schools.
In the high school portion of the event, the races were split up into three categories: girls varsity, boys varsity, and “Open Race.” The Open Race portion was treated as a junior varsity mixed run.
The Pioneer varsity and junior varsity girls teams both won their portions of the competition, with seven girls placing in the top 20 in the varsity division and eight girls in the top 20 of the JV section.
On the boys side of the track, the varsity squad placed second and the junior varsity athletes claiming third place.
The next WHS cross country meet is on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Ashe County High School, slotted to begin at 5 p.m.
River Run Invitational results:
Girls varsity:
Watauga — 34 points, Average Time: 21:32.73
Grimsley — 65 points, Average Time: 22:56.54
Calvary Baptist Day School — 72 points, Average Time: 23:06.28
Northwest Cabarrus — 92 points, Average Time: 24:01.20
Ashe County — 118 points, Average Time: 26:01.86
Liberty Prep Christian Aca. — 140 points, Average Time: 27:31.78
Boys varsity:
Grimsley — 38 points, Average Time: 18:20
Watauga — 56 points, Average Time: 19:01
Liberty Prep Christian Academy — 72 points, Average Time: 19:35
Northwest Cabarrus — 86 points, Average Time: 19:59
Forsyth Home Educators — 126 points, Average Time: 21:41
Ashe County — 144 points, Average Time: 24:55
Girls junior varsity:
Watauga — 28 points, Average Time: 24:52.86
Grimsley — 54 points, Average Time: 26:04.26
Greensboro Home School — 69 points, Average Time: 26:52.61
Northwest Cabarrus — 95 points, Average Time: 28:38.74
Liberty Prep Christian Aca. — 145 points, Average Time: 34:53.70
Boys junior varsity:
Grimsley — 31 points, Average Time: 20:01.79
Greensboro Home School — 37 points, Average Time: 19:59.55
Watauga — 54 points, Average Time: 20:47.55
Surry Home Educators — 119 points, Average Time: 26:41.16
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.