BOONE — On Monday evening, the Watauga boy’s soccer team played against the visiting Northwest Guilford Vikings. Despite a valiant effort in a back-and-forth game, the Pioneers fell in a 1-0 loss to the away side.
This result drops the team to 2-6 on the season, with conference play set to begin in two weeks time.
With a first half goal scored by NW Guildford’s Ali Al-qaq, the Pioneers found themselves in an early deficit, which they were ultimately unable to overcome.
The Pioneers launched attack after attack in the second half, pressuring and harassing the Vikings defenders and goalkeeper. Although several of the series showed promise, none of them resulted in a goal for the home team.
Despite the loss, Watauga goalkeeper Kyle Painter had a good game, launching counterattacks, performing quality distribution and communicating frequently with teammates.
Although Watauga has now accumulated six losses on the season, all but one of those games were lost by a single goal. The team has a stalwart defense that has only conceded more than two goals in a match once this year. Should just a few more chances materialize into goals, their record would be much improved.
Head coach Josh Honeycutt said that NW Guildford is a quality squad, and that his athletes have it in them to win these kinds of games.
“I believe NW Guilford are the best team we’ve played all year. They were very skilled, knew how to move the ball, how to possess the ball and they moved it very quickly. They’ve got a great keeper, he made some great saves,” Honeycutt said. “I told the boys after the game I’m really, really proud of them because yes, we lost one-to-nothing, but what we were able to do against the best team we’ve played all year was impressive, and nothing to be embarrassed about. In fact, I told them if they would have played this way against West Caldwell the other night, we would have won handily. Just two very different games that we’ve played recently, now we just have to find the consistency to keep it at this level all the time.”
The Pioneers will have an opportunity to achieve that kind of consistency on Thursday, Sept. 15 in an away match against Davidson Day School. Kickoff against the Patriots will occur at 6 p.m. in Lake Norman, NC.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.