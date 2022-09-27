BOONE — On opening night of conference play for both squads, the Watauga High School boys soccer team hosted the South Caldwell Spartans on Monday, Sept. 26, and eventually took a 1-0 win in overtime. 

In a back-and-forth, gritty and hard-fought affair, the two lineups showed solid defensive determination, with many clearances from both of the back lines. Both teams were quick to apply defensive pressure and operated with rapid back-to-front, counter-attacking styles.

