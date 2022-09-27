BOONE — On opening night of conference play for both squads, the Watauga High School boys soccer team hosted the South Caldwell Spartans on Monday, Sept. 26, and eventually took a 1-0 win in overtime.
In a back-and-forth, gritty and hard-fought affair, the two lineups showed solid defensive determination, with many clearances from both of the back lines. Both teams were quick to apply defensive pressure and operated with rapid back-to-front, counter-attacking styles.
The Watauga roster (3-7-1, 1-0 conference) maintained greater possession of the ball throughout most of the game. That higher amount of possession time resulted in many more chances for the Pioneers throughout the match — approximately a dozen or so more than South Caldwell (6-2-2, 0-1). However, Watauga was unable to capitalize during regulation.
During attack after attack, the Pioneers could not break through. South Caldwell had their chances as well, but they were fewer and farther between.
Senior midfielder Luke Hunter gave credit to an improved South Caldwell side.
"They are definitely a little better than last year. A little stronger, definitely in the midfield," Hunter said. "I feel like they're keepers really solid too, despite the own goal. As for us, I think we did really well at controlling the middle, like especially possessing around in the back and also creating chances."
Both goalkeepers played solid games, particularly during the regulation time, with Pioneers goalkeeper Kyle Painter (Jr.) registering five saves on 10 shots in total, and Spartans goalie Jayden Drum (Jr.) saving 15 from 21 Watauga shots.
Despite the good play from both keepers, an error by Drum in the second minute of overtime (82nd minute overall) led to the only goal of the evening. It was an own goal, where a Spartans defender tried to play the ball back to Drum. Pioneers forward Klaus Best sprinted ahead to apply pressure and hurry the South Caldwell goalkeeper.
Drum moved forward to collect the ball but was unable to utilize his hands in doing so, as the pass had been played backwards by his teammate. Consequently Drum was forced to attempt to boot the ball clear.
Best’s pressure drew Drum’s attention and the Spartans goalkeeper took his eyes off the ball just for long enough for him to mistime his clearance kick, letting the ball roll past him and into the South Caldwell net.
Pioneers junior goalkeeper Kyle Painter felt sympathy at his counterparts mistake.
"At the end of the day, that's part of being a goalkeeper. I mean, unfortunate things happen," Painter said. "I've had I had a game where I had two goals like that. It definitely sucks. It's definitely a terrible feeling to have. But at the end of the day, you can have a great game, but if you make one mistake, every team out there will try to capitalize on it."
The home crowd burst into jubilation, having built-up much emotion during the nearly two dozen attacks that the Pioneers had mounted previously.
The rest of the two 10 minute overtimes played out much the same as regulation had with both squads showing defensive persistence and clearances of the ball.
When the final horn blew at the end of the night, Watauga had secured their 1-0 victory and were happy to walk away with their first conference win of the season, despite the unusual circumstances that led them to take the lead.
Head coach Josh Honeycutt was happy with the win but knew it should not have been chance that granted them the game.
"As far as positives and gameplay goes, we played great, right? We looked phenomenal. Didn't give them very many opportunities," Honeycutt said. "We dominated possession. We got in dangerous positions. We had our opportunities, but we've got to be able to finish. If we don't, we're going to find ourselves in games that we shouldn't be in, tight games just like this one."
The Pioneers next travel away to Alexander Central High School in Taylorsville on Wednesday, Sept. 28 for another conference match against the Cougars.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.