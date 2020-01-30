BOONE — The Watauga junior varsity team pulled away from Mountain Heritage late in the fourth quarter and took a 53-49 victory over the visiting Cougars at Lentz-Eggers Gym on Jan. 29.
Watauga led 51-49, but got single foul shots Josiah Romanus and from Micah Turbett to ice the game. The Pioneers led throughout the game, including 13-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Mountain Heritage climbed to be within 17-16, but the Pioneers regrouped to take a 30-25 lead.
Drew Wilcox led a balanced scoring Watauga offense with 11 points. Isaiah Shirley finished with nine points, while Turbett and Carson Warren finished with six points. Three Pioneers — Bailey Younce, Gresham Collins and Grant Morrison — finished with five points.
Mountain Heritage’s Gabe Silvers led all scorers with 24 points. Colby Capps added 11 points for the Cougars.
