BOONE — Watauga Pioneer Athletics has announced the hiring of new girl’s tennis Coach Phoebe Boeschen.
Coach Boeschen has an extensive playing and coaching background in the sport of tennis and was most recently been teaching middle school math at Cape Central Junior High Schoo. She has also served as the head women’s and head men’s tennis coach at Cape Central High School in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
She started as an assistant coach to the in fall 2021. She assumed the role of head coach for the men’s team in spring 2022, where her team gained their first district win since 2014. In addition to coaching the men’s team, she assumed the role of the head coach of the women’s team in fall 2022, and has held both roles up until now. Upon assuming the role of head coach, she helped the top two players receive a 4th place finish in doubles at the state tennis tournament in Springfield, Missouri. This was the highest a doubles team has placed in school history.
Prior to coaching at the high school level, she served as a Collegiate Assistant Women’s Tennis Coach at Southeast Missouri State from spring 2020 to the spring 2021 under head coach Mary Beth Gunn. Coach Gunn at SEMO described Phoebe as “an elite player, coach, and person who would be a huge asset to our athletic department and community.” In addition to coaching in these roles, she has worked numerous camps (Nike Tennis Camp at Pepperdine University, Malibu California) and helped run junior tennis clinics/events/lessons in Missouri, Oklahoma and Florida.
Prior to teaching and coaching, she was a standout player at Missouri State from August 2015 to May 2019. Some of her accomplishments as a player at Missouri State include:
- MVC Tournament Team Tennis Champion May 2018
- NCAA Division One Tournament Match- Oxford, MS May 2018
- ITA Scholar-Athlete Team 2015-2017
- MVC Academic Honor Roll 2015-2017
- MSU Athletic Director’s Honor Roll 2015-2019
In addition to all of the above-listed accomplishments, she is most passionate about positively influencing young people through the platform of teaching and coaching. She understands the impact that a teacher and coach can have on a student’s life and she is very excited to have that opportunity to influence the young people in our community. In addition to her coaching duties at WHS, Coach Boeschen will be teaching middle and high school math in a split position between Green Valley School and Watauga High School starting in fall 2023.
“We are very excited to welcome her to the Watauga High School Athletic Department and look forward to the direction of our Women’s Tennis program under her leadership,” the athletic department stated.
