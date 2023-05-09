Coach Phoebe Boeschen.

Coach Phoebe Boeschen.

 Photo courtesy WHS Athletics

BOONE — Watauga Pioneer Athletics has announced the hiring of new girl’s tennis Coach Phoebe Boeschen.

Coach Boeschen has an extensive playing and coaching background in the sport of tennis and was most recently been teaching middle school math at Cape Central Junior High Schoo. She has also served as the head women’s and head men’s tennis coach at Cape Central High School in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

