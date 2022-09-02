WATAUGA — The Watauga High School Athletic Department has announced its 2022 Hall of Fame Class.
Each year, WHS can induct up to four athletes, two coaches, one team and one special contributor to the hall of fame. The Watauga High School Athletic Hall of Fame exists to recognize and honor Watauga High School athletes, coaches, teams, and sports contributors for their achievements and/or contributions to the Watauga High School Athletic Department.
The 2022 Hall of Fame classes will be recognized at halftime of the home varsity football game on Friday Oct. 14 against Hibriten High School. The game will be recognized as the “Hall of Fame'' game.
The high school will also recognize the 2022 class at the Hall of Fame "Night of Champions” dinner and banquet on Saturday Oct. 15. The “Night of Champions'' dinner and banquet will be held at Watauga High School at 5 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 15. Ticket information for the banquet can be found on the Hall of Fame Info tab on the athletic web page in the coming weeks.
This year, the following members were inducted into the Watauga Pioneer Athletics Hall of Fame:
Athletes
Jerry Harmon
Jerry is a 1971 graduate who played football and track & field. He was team Co-Captain in 1970 and named Watauga Player of the Week on several occasions. Jerry was named All Northwestern Conference as a Linebacker, tight end, and kicker in 1970. He signed a scholarship offer to play at Appalachian State University who at the time was Division 1. They dropped down to Division 1AA in the 1980’s. He also participated in track and finished fifth in the state (Western NC High School Athletic Association) in 1971 in the Shot Put with a throw of more than 47 feet.
High School Accomplishments
- Started at linebacker and tight end in 1969 and 1970.
- Led team in tackles in 1970.
- Led team in receptions and yardage receiving in 1969 and 1970.
- Handled kickoff and extra point/field goal duties.
- Kicked first field goal in Watauga history.
- Kicked a 32 yard field goal in the last minute of the game to help Watauga beat Newton Conover in 1970.
College Accomplishments
- Led ASU Freshman Team in scoring in 1971.
- Set ASU field goal record with a 44 yard field goal in 1972.
- Led ASU in scoring in 1974.
- Set record for most field goals in a game with 3.
- Set record with most field goals in a season with 10.
- Set records for points in a season and career by a kicker.
- Twice named Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Week.
- First Team All Southern Conference in 1974.
- Broke own field goal record by kicking a 47 yard field goal at the end of the game to help ASU beat East Carolina 23 to 21 in 1974.
Billy Herring
Billy is a 1983 graduate who was on the swim team. He qualified for the State Swim Meet all 4 years. Billy’s freshman year he qualified with the relay teams. In his sophomore & junior season he qualified individually and as a relay member. In Billy’s senior year he was State Champion in men's backstroke, State runner-up in men's butterfly and 3rd place in men's 200-yard medley relay. Watauga finished 5th as a team his senior year.
Billy attended UNC Wilmington and was a member of the swim team. He was an all conference swimmer in 1985 and held the 200 backstroke school record for 4 years before it was broken in 1989. Also in 1985 Billy was the team MVP along with qualifying for the Eastern Region NCAA Championships in the 100 and 200 backstroke.
Eafton Hill
Eafton is a 2000 graduate who played basketball. She led the team to a final four appearance in her senior season. She went on to play and letter three years at Wake Forest University. She was invited to tryout for the 2001 Junior National Team. She also played one year at Drury University.
- 1st team All Conference Freshman, Junior and Senior seasons
- East-West All Star Game
- NC-SC All Star Game
- Charlotte Observer All Region Team
- State Playoff All Region Team as a freshman
- Holds school records in blocks in a season and career.
Mary Sheryl Horine
Mary Sheryl is a 1981 graduate who played tennis, basketball, softball and track & field. In tennis she was MVP three years, Conference Player of Year three years, State sectionals four years, State regionals three years, State finals one year. In basketball Mary Sheryl was MVP two years, All conference two years, and Conference Player of the Year one year. In her senior year, Mary Sheryl was All Conference and Conference Player of the Year in three sports in the Northwest 3A conference.
Tennis
- 1978: MVP, All conference, Athletic Honor Roll
- 1979-81: MVP, All conference & Conference player of the year, Athletic Honor Roll 1978: State sectionals, singles
- 1979: State regionals 2nd round, doubles
- 1980: State finals, doubles
- 1981: State sectionals, singles
- First WHS Athlete to be named "Conference Player of the Year" 3 consecutive years in the same sport (Tennis)
Basketball
- 1979-80: MVP, All Conference
- 1981: MVP, All Conference, Conference Player of the Year
Softball
- 1978 Athletic Honor Roll
- 1980 All conference
- 1981 MVP, All Conference, Conference Player of the Year
Additional Awards
- 1980 - First student athlete to have lettered in 4 sports in one year (tennis/basketball/softball & track as a junior) 1981- WHS Hall of Fame Award for student athletes
- 1981- Senior department award for girls in athletics- All conference and Conference Player of the Year in 3 sports 1981- US Army Reserve National Scholar & Athlete Award
College Accomplishments
1984: UNC Chapel Hill Ski Team- Conference Champs, MVP, 6th place in Giant Slalom at the National Collegiate Ski Association U.S. National Championships held in McCall, Idaho
Coaches
Coach Bill Mauldin
Coach Bill Mauldin served from 1970-1986. He coached football, basketball, golf, and track & field. He received the NC Football Coaches Association Lifetime Achievement Award. Coach Mauldin received honorary lifetime membership in the NC Coaches Association. He was the head football coach from 1978 to 1986 and was the head coach for the 1978 State Champion Football Team.
- 1975 - Golf Conference Champions
- 1977 - Track Conference Champions
- 1977 - Northwestern Conference Coach of the Year
- 1977 - 1979 and 1981 - Football Conference Runner-Up
- 1978 - Western NC Football team of the year
- 1978 - NC 3-A Football State Champions
- 1978 - Western NC Coach of the Year
- 1978 - Kelloff North Carolina Coach of the Year
- 1979 - ‘84 - Board of Directors, NC Coaches Association
- 1980 - Shrine Bowl Coach
- 1980 - Northwestern Conference Champions
- 1987-1991 - Head Coach Catawba College
- 1988 - SAC-8 Conference Champions
- 1988 - Catawba College makes NAIA Playoffs
Coach Marc Payne
Coach Marc Payne served as head basketball coach at Watauga High School from 1989 - 2002 and as athletic director from 1991 - 2002. His record at Watauga was 182-153 and led his team to a conference championship in the 1998-99 season. During the 2001-02 season Coach Payne marked his 400th win of his career.
In his career Coach Payne coached basketball, football, baseball, and golf. He coached 37 years of basketball at three different schools, Beaver Creek, Watauga, and Ahe County. His career record is 573-383. His teams have won 13 regular season conference championships, 7 conference tournament championships, 5 sectional championships, made 4 regional appearances and had a 3rd place finish in the State Tournament.
Additionally, in 2018 Coach Payne was inducted into the NCHSAA Hall of Fame. He is also in the George Whitfield Hall of Fame, the NCADA Hall of Fame and the NCHSAA Hall of Fame. Coach Payne is the recipient of the 2007 National Interscholastic Athletics Administrators Association Distinguished Service Award.
Complete lifetime basketball statistics and awards
- 1974-79 Head Basketball Coach – Beaver Creek High School
- 1979-80 Assistant Basketball Coach – USC-Coastal Carolina College
- 1980-89 Head Basketball Coach – Beaver Creek High School
- 1989-02 Head Basketball Coach – Watauga High School
- 2002-12 Head Basketball Coach – Ashe County High School
Records
- Beaver Creek HS 14 years, 231-128 64% 359 games
- Watauga HS 13 years, 182-153 54% 335 games
- Ashe County HS 10 years, 161-102 61% 263 games
- Total: 37 years, 574-383 60% 957 games
Accomplishments
- 13 – Regular Season Conference Championships (78, 79, 82, 83, 84, 85, 86, 87, 89, 99, 09, 10, 12)
- 7 – Conference Tournament Championships (82, 85, 86, 87, 88, 89, 09)
- 5 – Conference Tournament Runner-ups (79, 83, 99, 11, 12)
- 5 – Sectional Tournament Championships (78, 84, 86, 88, 09)
- 4 – Sectional Tournament Runner-ups (79, 82, 85, 89)
- 4 – Regional Tournament Appearances (84, 86, 88, 09)
- 1 – 2A State Tournament – 3rd Place (1978)
- 11 - Teams ranked in the Northwest NC Final Poll
- 6 - Teams ranked in the NC Top Ten Final Poll
- 17 – Coach of the Year Awards
- 1989 NCHSAA Region 7 Male Coach contributing most to HS Athletics
- 1989 West Basketball Coach – NCCA McDonald’s 40th Annual East-West All-Star Game
- 1988 and 1990 Head Coach of Region 7 State Games of NC
- 2000 Head Coach of NC All-Stars in NC-SC Carolinas Classic
- George Whitfield Hall of Fame
- NCADA Hall of Fame
- NCHSAA Hall of Fame
Team
1997 Women’s Track Team
The 1997 team won the state championship by 41 points, no other team scored 41 points. They were also conference and regional champions. At the State Championships the team scored points in 8 events. Scoring points in individual events for the team were Marina Chase, Catherine Hall, Brenday Taylor, and Lindsay Taylor. The team also won the 1600 m relay and were 2nd in the 4x800 m relay. They also won the prestigious TacoBell/Reebok Track & Field Classic in Columbia SC.
Coaches
Head Coach: Randy McDonough
Assistant Coaches: Steve Breitenstein, George Trivette, Leigh Wallace, and Joel Williams.
Special Contributor
Dan Shelton
Dan was an integral part of the behind the scenes happenings of 3 sports, football, basketball and baseball. Filmed football 1999-2010
- Filmed basketball 2002-2009
- Baseball PA, scoreboard and music 2002 to present
- Booster club for 7 years including 5 as president
- Charter member of Will Dicus foundation
