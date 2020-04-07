BOONE — Watauga High’s athletes started their spring seasons, but last took the field in baseball, softball and girls’ soccer on March 13. Now, with schools ordered closed until May 15, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association has suspended high school athletics until then.
Watauga Athletic Director Dustin Kerley is like the rest of his colleagues in the state. He’s waiting on word from the NCHSAA and from North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper to see if the state’s school year can even be salvaged.
“I don’t want to rule out us doing something if we were able to get back into school,” Kerley said. “I don’t see us participating in athletics if we don’t get back in school this year. But, we’ll wait and see what kind of guidance that Governor Cooper provides and the athletic association provides and ultimately what guidance the district provides, and we’ll just operate under that guidance and go from there.”
While the playing fields are empty at Watauga High School, Kerley has not stood idly by. Along with helping distribute lunches at the high school, he also nominated student-athletes Brooke Byrd and Jake Watson for the NCHSAA’s Heart of a Champion awards, which is given to just 35 prep student-athletes in the state.
Kerley is not trying to reinvent the Watauga athletic department, but is working on things the state will allow him to do.
“I’m probably focusing more on just duties in the building,” Kerley said. “I’m more helping with the lunches we’re distributing every day at the high school. I’m focusing in on things that maybe I haven’t had a ton of time to focus on — things like revising our handbook and things like that. Just really focusing on supporting our coaches and our athletes and the community and things like that.”
Kerley is also hopeful that coaches and student-athletes will take the opportunity to do things that they might not get to do if they were on the field.
“Life without sports has been tough,” Kerley said. “’This will hopefully allow people some time to spend with their families and make sure that everybody is safe, first off, and focus in on some things that they haven’t had a lot of time to focus in on when they were doing sports and everything they were focusing on every day. I try to encourage our student-athletes and our coaches to remain positive and keep a good perspective find a way to look at this as a situation where they can grow and become better because of it.”
