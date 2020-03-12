BOONE — It took the West Forsyth girls’ soccer team most of its game with Watauga to get on the scoreboard.
West Forsyth’s Megan Peters found the back of the Pioneers’ net twice, which gave the Titans a 2-0 victory on March 11 at Jack Groce Stadium. The loss was Watauga’s first of the season, but it also likely gave the Pioneers a look at what the state playoffs may look like later this spring.
Watauga coach Chris Tarnowski was happy with how the Pioneers played during the game, but also conceded that West Forsyth is a good program and a team that will battle the entire game.
“We played so hard for 65 minutes,” Tarnowski said. “West Forsyth has been good for many years and that is no surprise to anyone. The effort level of the girls and their decision making on the field was so much improved from the first game. The score didn’t reflect it, but I’m pretty proud of how they played.”
Watauga (1-1) struggled against the Titans to get any offense going. West Forsyth’s offense possessed the ball for much of the first half and limited Watauga’s scoring chances. Defensively, Watauga goalkeeper Magali Turner made plays on West Forsyth’s scoring opportunities.
West Forsyth also had a scoring chance in the first half when the ball hit the bottom of the crossbar of the Watauga goal, but did not in the actual goal.
“We had some good opportunities,” Tarnowski said. “We had a couple of shots, but we just couldn’t connect on them and sometime the ball doesn’t roll your way.”
Watauga improved its possession of the ball in the second half, but could not stick the ball into the Titans’ goal.
Peters finally got the ball deep in the Watauga defense and past Turner with 12:56 left in the game, which gave West Forsyth a 1-0 lead. Four-and-a-half minutes later Peters struck again with a goal that gave the Titans a 2-0 advantage with 8:32 left in the game.
Watauga had to overcome a pair of injuries in the second half. Lily Brown developed leg cramps and Maya Nelson was helped off the field with 12:56 left.
Tarnowski felt that the Pioneers will benefit from playing good teams, such as West Forsyth, once the Northwestern Conference games begin.
“Even when you lose, we’re going to be happy playing these super-tough teams once we hit that conference schedule,” Tarnowski said. “
