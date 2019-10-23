BOONE — The Watauga girls’ tennis team saw its season end with a 5-1 loss to visiting Weddington in the second round of the 3-A state dual team tournament held at windy Watauga’s courts.
Watauga’s team record finishes at 9-1. Watauga, which reached the second round after getting a forfeit win from Stuart Cramer in the first round, also won the Northwestern Conference with a 6-0 record. Weddington, which beat T.C. Roberson in the first round of the dual team tournament, improved to 18-2.
“They’re in a very strong conference and they have very good players,” Watauga coach Jennifer Pillow said. “It would have been nice for us to (win) a second singles match, and we had a couple of opportunities to do so, but they’re just so consistent.”
No. 1-seeded Jadyn Kadyk gave Watauga its only win by taking a 6-0, 6-0 victory. Kadyk stayed undefeated in singles play, which included a western 3-A regional championship.
Weddington’s other five players captured singles victories. Watauga’s Magali Turner lost her match at No. 6 singles 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 and Madison Ogden lost at No. 4 singles lost 7-5, 6-2.
Watauga’s Amira Younce fell 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles and Alaina Muse fell 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 singles. Jillian Russert lost 6-3, 6-0 at No. 5 singles.
Pillow, coaching her first season at Watauga, loses three seniors — Kadyk, Turner and Carolina Davidson — and returns several underclassmen for the 2020 season. Ogden and Muse are current freshmen.
“We had a heck of a run this season,” Pillow said. “I’ll take it. I’ll take it any day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.