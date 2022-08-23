wataugamiddleschoolsoccer

Watauga middle school soccer player Jake Crymes goes after the ball against a Cane River player during a 5-0 win on Sept. 10, 2019.

 File photo

WATAUGA — Watauga County Schools has announced that Henry Present will be the new middle school boy's soccer coach. 

Tryouts will be start on Wednesday, Aug. 24 until Friday, Aug. 26. Tryouts will be held on the field at Cove Creek School from 3:30 - 5 p.m. each day. Anyone planning to tryout must be registered in Family ID and have up to date physical on file. The file can be uploaded into the Family ID registration or a hard copy can be brought to tryouts. 

