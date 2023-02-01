WD Sports Logo

 By Sarah Moon

BOONE — Watauga County Schools Athletic Director Dustin Kerley has announced that Seth (TS) Noble a new middle school district girl’s soccer coach.

Coach Noble comes to the school system with more than 20 years of extensive soccer coaching experience at the youth, club, middle school and high school levels. In addition to his coaching experiences, he played professionally in Sweden. Coach Noble is also the High Country Area Representative for Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) serving Watauga, Ashe, Avery and Allegheny counties.

