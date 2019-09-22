CHAPEL HILL – Watauga’s Jake Watson knew he could be under the microscope when the Pioneers hosted Gastonia Ashbrook Sept 20.
But Watson was prepared to take over at running back for the injured Bryce Satterfield, who tore two ligaments in Watauga’s win over Wilkes Central on Sept. 13. Watson’s preparation began during spring practice when Satterfield moved with his family to Louisville, Ky.
It continued into the summer until Satterfield moved back to Boone. It paid off against Ashbrook when he gained 100 yards and scored four touchdowns on 14 carries.
Watson said he was able to retain much of what he learned from the spring and summer months when he was preparing to play running back.
“We had planned on Bryce not being here,” Watson said. “I’ve been practicing at B-back and I’ve been running the plays. That’s what happens sometimes in football. Sometimes a guy goes down and it’s the next man up.”
Watauga coach Ryan Habich had other roles for Watson at running back. To take advantage of his blocking skills, which he learned while playing tight end with the Pioneers, Watson spent most of the first half being the lead blocker for wingbacks Jaiden Bond, Sebastian Bes and receiver Grant Oliver.
He also paved the way for Watauga quarterback Anderson Castle, who gained 258 yards on 24 carries.
“If we can really pound the middle with Jake, that’s really going to open up Anderson more,” Habich said. “It’s going to open up the wings. We have three wings who can really run the football, especially outside, and if they’ve got too many people in the box we can always throw the football.”
Watauga had another problem besides replacing Satterfield. The Pioneers also had to replace Watson at tight end. Lamon Partee and Orlando Leon filled in at tight end, which Habich said is an important position in the Watauga offense.
“We have two new tight ends now,” Habich said. “I was really pleased with how they played in the nonconference. Things change quickly in football and you have to learn how to adjust.”
Watson credited Habich for the senior’s transition to tight end.
“I’m doing the same blocks I always do, just in a different place,” Watson said. “It’s just been a really nice transition and I’m really comfortable back there blocking and running the ball. I’m having fun.”
Habich also had to find times to rest Watson both on offense and defense, where Watson plays middle linebacker and made 6.5 tackles against the Greenwave. Watson said he was prepared for the extra playing time because of the conditioning the Pioneers did in the offseason.
“We put in a lot of work in the summer conditioning,” Watson said. “Coach Habich has a really good summer workout that keeps us in really good shape. We have a smaller team numbers-wise, so we do a really good job conditioning. We’re all prepared to go both ways because we know we don’t have the numbers.”
