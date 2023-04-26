BOONE — Watauga senior Steele Neely punched his ticket to the NCHSAA 4A West Regionals in the singles bracket on Tuesday, April 25.

Neely slam shot

Steele Neely slams a shot in the NWC tournament singles final on Tuesday, April 25.

Although six members of the Watauga Pioneers boys' tennis team entered into competition at the 4A Northwestern Conference Tournament, Neely was the only Watauga athlete to advance to the next round.

Talton v AC

Watauga's Cody Talton (So.) fires a forehand.
Neely wins NWC singles tournament

Watauga's Steele Neely played in the NWC tournament final against South Caldwell's Spencer Richard, as the Pioneer eventually won in two sets.
Jaxson Marsh forehand

Jaxson Marsh aims a forehand swing at an oncoming ball during an April 18 match versus the Freedom Patriots.
Carroll and Ward doubles vs Hickory

Stryker Ward (right) serves a ball in a doubles match against the Hickory Red Tornadoes on Wednesday, March 29, while teammate Bryant Carroll (left) awaits the return hit.

