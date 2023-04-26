BOONE — Watauga senior Steele Neely punched his ticket to the NCHSAA 4A West Regionals in the singles bracket on Tuesday, April 25.
Although six members of the Watauga Pioneers boys' tennis team entered into competition at the 4A Northwestern Conference Tournament, Neely was the only Watauga athlete to advance to the next round.
Through his conference record of 11-0, Neely was granted a first round bye. In the semi-finals Neely won his match against South Caldwell's Troy Speagle, 6-0 then 6-1 in two sets.
That victory sent Neely to the finals of the conference tournament, and guaranteed a trip to the 4A West Regionals. Based on the current NCHSAA berth seedings, the NWC sends the top two finishers in singles on to play at regionals.
Joining Neely in the singles bracket was Pioneer sophomore Cody Talton — having returned to the squad the day beforehand after suffering a shoulder injury on March 30.
Talton progressed swiftly out of the first round by besting Alexander Central's Ayden White by set scores of 6-1 and 6-0. However, Talton's run was ended in the semifinal by South Caldwell No. 1 Spencer Richard.
Talton and Richard went the distance as Talton took the opening set 6-4 before Richard flipped that result in the second to force a tiebreaker. The winner would advance to regionals while the other would see an early end to their season.
After not playing for weeks, Talton was thrust into a lengthy dual match in his return on Monday, first playing a singles match that also went to a tiebreak before participating in doubles. As a result, Talton was playing in his ninth set in approximately 24 hours after being sidelined for more than three weeks.
In the semifinal tiebreak, Talton went down 10-0 to Richard.
For the final singles match, Neely and Richard were merely playing for seeding at the upcoming regionals, yet the match was just as hard-fought as the qualifier that preceded it.
"I like playing against Spencer," Neely said. "He's a cool dude and he's respectful — I don't really like playing kids that talk trash, and he doesn't do that. So I enjoyed playing against him for my senior year matches."
The opening set almost went to Richard, as the Spartan was at one point up 5-1, before Neely battled back to 6-6 to force an extra game. Neely won the tiebreak points to take it, 7-6 (6).
"That gave me a lot of energy," Neely said, "because if I went down that first set, I probably would have gotten down on myself. So for me, winning the first set is really key, and taking that one today helped me win the rest of the final."
In return, Richard tried to nab the second set — as he had done in the semifinals against Talton — but eventually Neely closed it out with a 7-5 victory, emerging as the NWC Singles Tournament champion.
Elsewhere on Tuesday, Watauga entered four players into the doubles portion of the conference tournament. Sullivan Trexler (So.) paired up with Jaxson Marsh (Fr.), while Stryker Ward (Jr.) and Harrison Gantt (Fr.) formed the other duo.
In the first round, Trexler/Marsh faced Ian Johnson and Eli Speagle (South Caldwell), and although the youthful Pioneer pairing put their best efforts forward, they fell to Johnson/Speagle in two sets, 6-4 and 6-2.
Ward/Gantt faired a bit better, collecting a win in the opening round against Alexander Central's Sam Law and Will Teague, 6-3 then 6-1, as the Pioneers made it into the conference tournament doubles semifinals. There, Ward and Gantt squared off versus an experienced South Caldwell team of seniors Blane Beam and Keegan O'Donnell.
Beam/O'Donnell grabbed the opening set 6-1, but the Watauga boys were determined to not be bounced easily and took the next set 6-4, sending the match to a tiebreaker. There the Spartan duo defeated Ward/Gantt 10-3.
"It's been a successful season," said Watauga head coach David Peeler. "Especially considering how far all these new guys have come. Harrison (Gantt) was a freshman just coming into tennis plays our No. 6, and he and the rest of the young guys on the team. It's night and day from where we were Feb. 15 to where we are today. Our future is bright."
As the only Pioneer to qualify for the 4A West Regionals, Neely will have to take the court without his teammates on May 5 at Hough High School. Start time for that regional tournament is set for 1 p.m.
Neely is bittersweet about the fact that his senior season is soon coming to a close, but cherishes the friendships he has made this year.
"I've gotten really close with a couple friends on his team," Neely said. "Like last year, I only had a couple friends on the team, and in the year before, I didn't get too close because of COVID. But this year, I've gotten close to a lot of the players on this team."
