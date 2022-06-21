Thompson v. Ashe

Watauga running back Trey Thompson had 119 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries against Ashe on Oct. 29, leading the team to a 48-0 win.

 Photo by Ian Taylor

BOONE — After weeks of deliberation and speculation, rising Pioneer seniors Trey Thompson and Isaiah Shirley have made their college commitments known.

The first was Thompson, who committed to Davidson on Monday. The future Wildcat running back led the Pioneers with 929 rushing yards on a team-high 135 carries to go with seven touchdowns. The Wildcats are coming off an 8-3 season that saw them make the FCS playoffs under fourth-year coach Scott Abell.

Mauney runs away

Bulldogs quarterback Ben Mauney tries to keep the play alive while Watauga’s Isaiah Shirley hunts down a sack in Watauga’s 28-20 win.

Thompson's longtime friend and teammate, Shirley announced the next day he was heading to North Carolina State. Playing both defensive end and tight end, Shirley hauled in two catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns on offense, and led the Pioneers with 5.5 sacks and 9 tackles for loss in his junior year.

The Wolfpack are coming off a 9-3 season heading into head coach Dave Doeren's 10th season at the helm.

Both Thompson and Shirley earned all-conference nods in football after their junior seasons that ended in yet another conference title, and will look to cap their Watauga careers with another in 2022.

