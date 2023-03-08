BOONE — After a strong season that saw a 23-7 record and the fourth round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs for the first time, two players from the Watauga Pioneers girls' basketball team were selected for NCBCA All-District awards — Kate Sears and Charlotte Torgerson.
Sears was named to the All-District First Team and in addition was declared the NC District 11 Player of the Year.
Still a sophomore, Sears averaged 21 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.2 steals and 0.7 blocks while playing 30 minutes per game over the course of the year. Sears scored 631 points from 210 field goals, averaging 44 percent from the field and 37 percent from behind the arc.
Torgerson, meanwhile, was selected for a spot on the All-District Third Team for her efforts in the 2022-23 campaign.
Torgerson played an average of 30 minutes per game. The junior sharpshooter averaged 11.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals. This season, Torgerson tallied 354 points on 112 field goals, averaging 38.5 percent on shots from the field and 38 percent from deep.
Both players are set to return for the 2023-24 season, and the backcourt duo will surely provide another standout season to remember upon their return next winter.
