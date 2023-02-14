WINSTON-SALEM — Watauga High School junior Olivia Burroughs placed 11th overall in the pole vault event by equaling a personal best height of 10 feet at the North Carolina 4A state-level indoor track meet,
"States is at the same place we go to all season, which is nice," Burroughs said. "So it's not like super intimidating, but there always is that little bit of nerves going into big meets."
The NCHSAA state indoor track meet was held on Saturday, Feb. 10 at JDL FastTrack in Winston-Salem. The Watauga Pioneers indoor track team went to the JDL FastTrack facility eight times over the course of the regular season, so Burroughs had good reason to know the location well.
In addition, Burroughs has qualified for states-level competitions every year she has been in high school — reaching indoor track states as a freshman and then making it to both indoor and outdoor track states-level as a sophomore.
Not only has Burroughs been reaching high levels of competition for three consecutive years, she has progressed significantly over that time period as well. In her freshman year, Burroughs started pole vault by clearing seven feet in her first indoor track meet, and now regularly clears 10 feet.
Burroughs attributes much of her success in pole vaulting to her background in gymnastics.
"I did gymnastics for a really long time," Burroughs explained, "and I knew a girl that I did gymnastics with and then tried pole vaulting when she was done and she said it transferred nicely. So I wanted to try it as well."
Burroughs talked about the vertical tumbling motion she goes through in how the two sports are similar.
"The upside-down part of it, like the spatial awareness and control stuff. It all follows through from gymnastics and I like it. I like being up in the air, I like being upside down. It's cool."
Burroughs was one of more than 100 athletes from across the state competing in various events, and Watauga head coach Michael Neff has seen her go up against that stiff competition and develop over the years.
"I think it's exciting to watch her learn," Neff said. "Olivia does a good job of learning at a self-paced rate. We'll get videos and stuff like that she can watch and see what she's doing wrong. And Olivia is one of our most adventurous, she does multiple events — pole vaulting, jumping, throwing. And she is good in all of them and is a good asset to our team in the outdoor season as well. Olivia has helped us (Watauga) be successful for sure."
The skyward-soaring Pioneer mentiond that she mostly just operates on instincts during her run-ups in pole vaulting.
"If I start thinking about it too much I get a little nervous," Burroughs said. "So, since it's easy to overthink it, I've found that it's better if I just try and clear my head before I go up."
