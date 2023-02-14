APEX — Watauga High School junior swimmer Lauren Patterson placed 9th overall in the 100-yard butterfly event and 13th overall in the 100-yard backstroke at the North Carolina 4A states-level swim meet
Additionally, Patterson set a new Watauga High backstroke record — breaking her own in the process — with a time of 56.93 seconds in the preliminaries.
Watauga Pioneers head swim coach David Gragg was effusive in his praise of Patterson.
"Lauren had a good meet," Gragg said. "She wanted to place higher, but she cannot be disappointed in how she swam. She fought in her races to get home strong which I know she was proud to do. 4A is just tough."
The NCHSAA 4A state swim meet took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, NC on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 9-10. Despite the challenging conditions and high levels of competition, Patterson was able to achieve dual top-15 results and finish the meet with a personal best.
Patterson broke her school's backstroke record on Friday, and although being approximately one quarter of a second off that mark on Saturday, she still placed 11th in what is widely regarded as a difficult event.
Gragg talked about how he tried to arrange difficult opponents for his athletes during the regular season in order to help prepare them for the stiff competition that exists throughout the state.
"Our conference schedule was set to help push us throughout the season," Gragg said, "and I felt that it did that. I am fortunate that several of our swimmers will transition to the local club team and will come back stronger and faster for next season."
Watauga finished 1st overall in the Northwest conference in both the boys' and girls' competitions, and sent 10 athletes to the regionals-level meet on Feb. 4. Patterson was the only Pioneer to advanced out of regional, qualifying for states in her two preferred events.
Patterson's prospects for next year are promising, particularly in the butterfly event. The butterfly event — where Patterson finished 9th — saw five of the eight top spots claimed by 2023 seniors.
All eyes will be on Patterson and the other Watauga swim team members next season as they look to build upon this year's successful results.
