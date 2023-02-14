APEX — Watauga High School junior swimmer Lauren Patterson placed 9th overall in the 100-yard butterfly event and 13th overall in the 100-yard backstroke at the North Carolina 4A states-level swim meet

Additionally, Patterson set a new Watauga High backstroke record — breaking her own in the process — with a time of 56.93 seconds in the preliminaries.

