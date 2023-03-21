BOONE — For the second consecutive year, Watauga sophomore Kate Sears was named to the North Carolina Basketball Coaches’ Association All-State second team. 

Of the 15 players named to the squads, Sears was one of only two sophomores selected to the NC All-State girls' teams and was the only player based in a school west of the Charlotte region.

Sears FT 1000 pt game

Kate Sears releases a free throw in a game against the Freedom Patriots on Feb. 7.

