BOONE — For the second consecutive year, Watauga sophomore Kate Sears was named to the North Carolina Basketball Coaches’ Association All-State second team.
Of the 15 players named to the squads, Sears was one of only two sophomores selected to the NC All-State girls' teams and was the only player based in a school west of the Charlotte region.
Through two seasons at Watauga High School, Sears has accumulated quite a trophy cabinet.
Still only a sophomore, Sears has twice been named all-state, is a two-time District 11 Player of the Year, has been selected first-team All-District two years running, won two Northwest Conference Player of the Year awards, and was named All-Conference and conference tournament MVP in both seasons.
Across the 2022-23 campaign, Sears averaged 21 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.2 steals and 0.7 blocks while playing 30 minutes per game. Sears scored 631 points from 210 field goals while averaging 44% from the field and 37% from behind the arc this year.
